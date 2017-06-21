Advertisement

Swiss to allow genetic testing of in-vitro embryos from September

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 June 2017
12:07 CEST+02:00
ivfreproductionscreeninggenetics

Share this article

Swiss to allow genetic testing of in-vitro embryos from September
File photo: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 June 2017
12:07 CEST+02:00
The testing of in-vitro embryos for serious hereditary conditions will finally be allowed in Switzerland from September 1st.
The date was confirmed by the Swiss government on Wednesday after the Swiss public approved the move in a referendum in June 2016, becoming the last country in Europe to do so. 
 
The law on medically assisted reproduction will be changed to allow pre-implantation genetic diagnosis – the testing of embryos during in-vitro fertilization (IVF) before they are implanted in the womb.
 
The aim is to detect genetic anomalies and serious hereditary conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, in order to prevent affected embryos being selected for implantation.
 
In-vitro screening of embryos for fetal aneuploidy, such as Down’s Syndrome, will also be allowed.
 
The tests will increase the chances of a successful pregnancy and allow couples who know they carry a genetic disorder to avoid passing it on to their children.
 
Selection based on gender or other characteristics is explicitly forbidden, unless the risk of passing on a serious condition cannot be avoided in any other way. 
 
In order to facilitate the testing the number of embryos that can be created during IVF will be increased from three to 12, with freezing allowed. Previously the law only allowed three embryos to be created which must all be implanted immediately. 
 
According to the government every year around 500-1,000 couples out of a total 6,000 who go through IVF treatment will opt for the testing. 
 
The test will not be covered by compulsory medical insurance.
 
Until now genetic screening has only been allowed on pregnant women at around 9-12 weeks of pregnancy, whether the baby was conceived by IVF or naturally. 
ivfreproductionscreeninggenetics

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

French geneticist jailed for murdering step-mum

IVF kids more likely to have heart trouble: study

Testicles develop faster than brains: study

Human-Neanderthal mating was rare: study

Half of Swiss men share 'pharaoh gene'
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws

‘Paranoid’ man causes terror fears in Lausanne metro

‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide
Advertisement

Swiss group Exit considers extending right-to-die to elderly in good health

Gay marriage back on the discussion table in Swiss parliament

Survey: many potential tenants ‘lie’ to secure Swiss apartment

Do parents in Switzerland pay more attention to their smartphones than their children?
Advertisement
4,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide
  2. Four-year-old crashes boat into ferry on Swiss lake
  3. Man arrested in Geneva suspected of being recruiter for terror groups
  4. ‘Paranoid’ man causes terror fears in Lausanne metro
  5. Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/06
VPN for dummies
22/06
Scooter (50cc) - Corret Sign (Motorräder or...
22/06
Sell car in private
22/06
Swiss Judge doesn't understand the concept...
22/06
Is 120k CHF salary enough to live comfortably?
22/06
Rugby Lions tour
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
View all notices
Advertisement