Advertisement

Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old human remains in Swiss city

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
23 June 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
archaeologysionhistory

Share this article

Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old human remains in Swiss city
Photo: Valais archaeological service
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
23 June 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
The remains of ancient villages dating back to 5,500BC have been discovered on a construction site in Sion in the Valais.
The find was made by archaeologists during building work on the site of the the Arsenaux cultural centre in the city, Sion authorities said in a statement on Thursday. 
 
The archaeologists uncovered evidence of human habitation, including graves and the remains of houses, which date back as far as the Neolithic period (5,500-4,800 BC). 
 
Construction work at the site – intended to be a new centre for the city’s archives – has been suspended until in mid-September so archaeologists can carry out their work. 
 
The most recent remains will be carefully excavated and documented so that archaeologists can concentrate on the oldest, Neolithic, remains.
 
 
That period of history isn’t well known in Switzerland, said the authorities, but it’s thought to be when the first farmers arrived in the Valais from Italy. 
 
“This construction site offers the rare opportunity to uncover remains over a big enough area to be able to trace the development and organization of these first villages,” they said.
 
Sion already has several important archaeological sites showing it has been inhabited for around 10,000 years. 
 
The area has several tombs and cemeteries dating back to the Neolithic period, which last year were the subject of an important exhibition exploring the history of funeral rites in Switzerland. 
 
Construction work at les Arsenaux will resume at the end of the summer unless another important find is made, added the statement.
 
archaeologysionhistory

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

IN PICS: Switzerland’s 11 stunning Unesco World Heritage sites

Time capsule from 1900 discovered in Lausanne wall

New airline to launch ski flights from UK to Sion airport

Sion ready to be Switzerland's official bid for the 2026 winter Olympics

Mysterious Roman remains uncovered in Swiss town

Expert predicts major quake for Switzerland by 2040

Swiss Alps saw cheesemaking in Iron Age, say researchers

Sion’s deathly history brought to life in new exhibition

Advertisement

More news

Man shoots wife dead in Swiss supermarket carpark

Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER

IN PICS: Switzerland’s largest arch bridge opens to traffic
Advertisement

Swimmers warned after aggressive beaver attacks two in Swiss river

Swiss court convicts driver for killing suicidal woman who lay on motorway

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

Four-year-old crashes boat into ferry on Swiss lake
Advertisement
4,778 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swimmers warned after aggressive beaver attacks two in Swiss river
  2. Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER
  3. Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old human remains in Swiss city
  4. Swiss court convicts driver for killing suicidal woman who lay on motorway
  5. Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/06
So I changed the nationality in my CV...
24/06
Best bakery in Altstetten/Sihlfeld area
24/06
North Yorkshire weather vs. Zurich area weather
24/06
Open Air Cinema
24/06
The 'Beschraenkungs-Initiative'
24/06
Wrong notice period
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
15/05
Items for sale
10/05
Personal Development Coach - Expat coaching
28/04
Skype German lessons with Berlin tutor ~ Flexible scheduling
View all notices
Advertisement