IN PICS: Switzerland’s largest arch bridge opens to traffic

The largest arched bridge in Switzerland opened on Thursday after four years of construction work.

The 475m-long Taminabrücke links the villages of Pfäfers and Valens in the canton of St Gallen, which are separated by a gorge.

The 56 million franc bridge replaces the old road link between the two villages which is regularly obstructed by landslides and has proved problematic for at least a decade, the canton said in a statement.

Construction work began in March 2013 and was celebrated by Swiss high-wire artist Freddy Nock who crossed the space where the bridge would be built on a rope.

