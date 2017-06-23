Advertisement

IN PICS: Switzerland’s largest arch bridge opens to traffic

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
23 June 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
bridge

Photo: taminabruecke.ch
The largest arched bridge in Switzerland opened on Thursday after four years of construction work.
The 475m-long Taminabrücke links the villages of Pfäfers and Valens in the canton of St Gallen, which are separated by a gorge. 
 
Photo: taminabruecke.ch
 
The 56 million franc bridge replaces the old road link between the two villages which is regularly obstructed by landslides and has proved problematic for at least a decade, the canton said in a statement.
 
Photo: taminabruecke.ch
 
Construction work began in March 2013 and was celebrated by Swiss high-wire artist Freddy Nock who crossed the space where the bridge would be built on a rope.
 
Photo: taminabruecke.ch
 
