Advertisement

Two arrested in Swiss anti-terror operation

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 June 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
terrorvaud

Share this article

Two arrested in Swiss anti-terror operation
File photo of an armed police officer on patrol. Photo: Richard Juilliart / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 June 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
Swiss police arrested two people in a counter-terror operation in the Vaud canton, national media reported on Monday.

The pair were stopped in a shopping centre car park at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, according to a report in 20 Minutes.

Both suspects, a man and a woman, are accused of supporting or participating in a criminal organization, a spokesperson for the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office said.

READ ALSO: Switzerland faces 'heightened' terror threat in uncertain Europe

The spokesperson did not confirm which organization the two are suspected of supporting, but said they are thought to have "contravened the federal law prohibiting the Al-Qaeda and Isis groups and related organizations".

Saturday's arrest comes just days after a man was arrested in Geneva on suspicion of supporting terrorist groups.

The Geneva man was reportedly suspected of being a key figure in the recruitment of jihadists on Swiss soil and was sought by Swiss police for at least two years.

Switzerland's government last week launched a period of consultation aimed at tightening anti-terror laws, as the country remains on high alert in the wake of recent attacks across Europe.

The new measures would replace the current temporary ban on terror organizations including Al-Qaeda and Isis with new, more specific, legislation making it a criminal offence to recruit people for a terror group, receive terrorist training or travel abroad for the purposes of terrorism.

READ ALSO: 'Paranoid' man causes terror fears in Lausanne metro

terrorvaud

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws

Man arrested in Geneva suspected of being recruiter for terror groups

Backpacks banned at Swiss concerts following Manchester attack

‘Without Schengen we would be less protected from terror’

Suspect arrested in Swiss anti-terror investigation

Vulnerable people are being 'radicalised in refugee centres'

Swiss police take up assault rifles over terror threat

Swiss entry bans triple over terror fears
Advertisement

More news

Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials

Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
Advertisement

Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave

Man shoots wife dead in Swiss supermarket carpark

Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER

IN PICS: Switzerland’s largest arch bridge opens to traffic
Advertisement
4,793 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss socialists call for crackdown on 'hipster food' at public pools
  2. Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave
  3. SVP calls for a vote on ending Swiss-EU freedom of movement
  4. Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
  5. Activist hedge fund Third Point demands major change at Nestle
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/06
Looking for apartment in 8057, 8049 or 8050 Zurich
28/06
How a mistranslation can lead to hospitalisation!
28/06
Moving to Lugano soon
28/06
Parametric Analysis of Rent v. Buy
28/06
In 2017 No More Roaming Charges in EU (and...
28/06
Travel insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
View all notices
Advertisement