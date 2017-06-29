Advertisement

Two Swiss cantons get the go-ahead for online voting

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
29 June 2017
11:07 CEST+02:00
politicselectiontechnologyst gallenaargau

Share this article

Two Swiss cantons get the go-ahead for online voting
A child casts her mother's ballot in Switzerland's last election. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
29 June 2017
11:07 CEST+02:00
The Swiss government has given the green light to two cantons to resume online voting in time for the next set of referendums in September.

The cantons of St Gallen and Aargau will be able to resume e-voting, joining six other cantons which already offer the system. Online voting was used previously in St Gallen and Aargau between 2010 and 2015, when the government banned the practice before that year's general election, due to security loopholes

During that time, both cantons used the Vote électronique system which involved a total of nine cantons before the government withdrew its authorization.

The Organization for Swiss Residents Abroad (OSE) at the time said the decision was "a blow" to its members, noting that overseas residents are the primary users of e-voting as postal votes "often arrive too late".

READ ALSO: Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system

Now, St Gallen and Aargau will use a system called CHVote, which was developed by Geneva and already in place in Bern, Lucerne, and Basel-City. In addition to those cantons, Fribourg and Neuchâtel also give voters the chance to cast their ballot online. 

Between 2010 and 2015, e-voting was an option for Swiss citizens abroad in St Gallen and Aargau, but the new system will also be opened up to some voters resident in Switzerland. Residents of five St Gallen municipalities will be eligible for online voting, the government said.

Switzerland has set itself an objective of allowing e-voting in two thirds of its 26 cantons by the time of the 2019 election, meaning it will have to double the current number in the next two years. 

In the last federal election in 2015, 30 percent of eligible voters, approximately 34,000 people, benefited from e-voting. Then, just four cantons were able to use the system, because of the security problems in the Vote électronique system.

In September's votes, more than 100,000 Swiss residents will be able to cast their votes online, as well as over 75,000 Swiss abroad.

READ ALSO: Valais investigates fraud claims in recent cantonal election

politicselectiontechnologyst gallenaargau

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

SVP calls for a vote on ending Swiss-EU freedom of movement

Ten things you need to know about the Swiss political system

Valais investigates claims of fraud in recent cantonal election

Valais voters oust right-wing politician in ‘defeat for populism’

Swiss bank deems Le Pen 'biggest risk' to Europe

New Heidi theme park aims to boost tourism in St Gallen

What could Trump’s presidency mean for Switzerland?

Trump’s victory: Swiss politicians react
Advertisement

More news

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern

Swiss foreign minister Burkhalter to leave government in October

Swiss parliament green lights Paris climate accord
Advertisement

Survey: a majority of Swiss favour free movement

Switzerland welcomes Macron’s election but stresses hard road ahead

EU-Swiss relations officially back on track after immigration squabble

Italians angered after Switzerland closes border crossings at night
Advertisement
4,976 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway
  2. Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
  3. Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials
  4. The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland
  5. Seven Swiss companies affected by global cyber attacks
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/06
Do you know any restaurant in Zürich, that...
30/06
Understanding the Swiss... when they speak...
30/06
The revenge of the ghost landlord
30/06
Information about how to hire a domestic
30/06
The struggle of dating a Swiss German guy?
30/06
Parametric Analysis of Rent v. Buy
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
View all notices
Advertisement