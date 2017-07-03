Advertisement

Swiss birdwatcher charged with stealing feathers from museums

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
3 July 2017
08:27 CEST+02:00
birdspopular

Share this article

Swiss birdwatcher charged with stealing feathers from museums
Photo: fotogenix/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
3 July 2017
08:27 CEST+02:00
A Swiss hawk enthusiast goes on trial on Tuesday accused of stealing more than 10,000 bird feathers worth an estimated $6 million from European museums.
The 45-year-old defendant would reportedly gain access to ornithology collections at various museums in countries including Switzerland, Germany and Austria, claiming he was doing scientific research, according to the ATS news agency.
   
He would then pluck feathers off exotic and valuable birds, stealing what were described as "very rare and precious objects, of inestimable scientific value".
   
His victims included red kites and buzzards, a variety of eagles and the endangered Usambara eagle owl of Tanzania.
   
The man, whose name has not been released, has been charged with the theft of feathers from 127 different species over more than seven years.
   
According to state prosecutors, the losses suffered by the various museums amounted to six million Swiss francs (5.4 million euros, $6 million).
   
His trial is due to start on Tuesday and a verdict is expected the following day.
birdspopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Earthquake shakes the Swiss canton of Vaud

Swiss court convicts driver for killing suicidal woman who lay on motorway

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern

Not so 'handy': Switzerland left out as EU ends roaming charges

Walker seriously injured after being attacked by Swiss cows

‘No Americans’: Lausanne boat captain has public rant at Trump
Advertisement

More news

Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs

Saint Bernard dogs overrun Swiss capital

Private jets descend on Basel as rich collectors flock to art show
Advertisement

Art Basel steps up security by bodyscanning attendees

Swiss farmers left puzzled after cows throw themselves off cliff

Swiss mountain village bans tourists from taking photos

Swiss court convicts man for ‘liking’ defamatory Facebook post
Advertisement
4,808 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Earthquake shakes the Swiss canton of Vaud
  2. Everything you need to know about Swiss Italian, Switzerland's third language
  3. Hikers turn rubbish collectors in Swiss Alps
  4. Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs
  5. Austrian dies after falling from Swiss via ferrata
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Story of my grandmother, Eugenia
04/07
Damaged property and kids responsibility to...
04/07
EF community knit/crochet project #5- snuggle...
04/07
Wingo mobile
04/07
Community knit project the fourth - for RufusB
04/07
Car Import from Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
View all notices
Advertisement