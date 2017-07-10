Advertisement

Violent storms end Swiss heatwave

10 July 2017
File photo: lightsource/Depositphotos
10 July 2017
Switzerland was battered by heavy storms on Saturday and Sunday which caused millions of francs worth of damage.
The cantons of Bern and Aargau were particularly affected on Saturday as hail and heavy rain put an end to temperatures that had soared as high as 34 degrees in many parts of the country. 
 
The storms hit particularly badly in Zofingen in the canton of Aargau, causing severe flooding and landslides and cutting off electricity to many households.
 
Local fire chief Peter Ruch told the press he had never seen such a situation in his 45 years of service. 
 
More than 450 rescue workers were mobilized as the authorities received 491 calls from the public reporting flooded cellars, underpasses and car parks, the city said in a statement.
 
Two railway lines at Zofingen station were under water on Saturday night, while the station car park was also flooded, damaging around 100 cars.  
 
The A1 motorway around Oftringen, just outside Zofingen, was closed in both directions for several hours due to flooding. 
 
 
Two people were taken to hospital and two others evacuated from their homes but no one lost their life, according to news agencies.
 
While the exact cost of the damage is yet to be confirmed, a local councillor told the press she estimated the figure to reach 100 million francs.
 
 
Though Zofingen was particularly affected, the storms also battered other parts of Switzerland, particularly the cantons of Bern, Solothurn and Jura.
 
Large hail stones pummelled the city of Biel/Bienne, while in Wynau in the canton of Bern some 68 l/m2 of rain fell on Saturday night, almost half of that in the space of 20 minutes.  
 
Storms continued on Sunday in the Jura, across Lake Geneva and over Zurich. 
