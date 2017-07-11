The Swiss regional comfort foods you just have to try

The Aargauer Rüeblitorte. Photo: Ulrich Koepf

Swiss chef Ulrich Koepf has worked all over the world but his favourite dessert remains a cake from his home canton of Aargau. Here, he takes us on a culinary tour of Switzerland, picking out the local dishes you should look out for.

Switzerland’s food is heavily influenced by the fact that this small country is surrounded by five other nations, all of whom have their own signature dishes. These specialities show how influences from France, Germany, Italy, Austria and Lichtenstein crossed the border into Switzerland.

Uri: Ryys und Boor

Photo: Ulrich Koepf

One of the most significant culinary influences is from Italy. During the building of the Gotthard tunnel from 1871 to 1882, Italian workers used to share their risotto with the Swiss workers. The Swiss then added potatoes and leeks to it in order to create a more substantial, heavier meal to get them through the day working in the tunnel.

That is how the dish Ryys und Boor (rice and leeks) was created which is still today a specialty in the canton of Uri where you find the northern entrance of the Gotthard tunnel.

Zurich: Schnitzel

Photo: Ulrich Koepf

In the German speaking regions of Switzerland, popular items such as pork Schnitzel with French fries, veal Julienne with mushrooms in a cream sauce served with potato hash browns (Rösti) are likely influences from Germany and Austria, according to cookbook author Alice Vollenweider, who discovered old recipes from the 19th century which described Geschnetzeltes (Schnitzel). But it was not until 1947 when today’s version of Zürcher Geschnetzeltes (Zurich-style Schnitzel) appeared in a cookbook by Rosa Graf.

Aargau: Schnitz und Drunder and Rüeblitorte

Photo: Ulrich Koepf

I was born in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau, and one of the food items I grew up with is a dish called Schnitz und Drunder, a one-pot dish consisting of potatoes, bacon, dehydrated pear and apple sections. A rough translation would be ‘sections and stuff’.

During my childhood when times were rough and we couldn’t afford to buy meat my mother came up with a shortcut of this dish by using leftover bread slices toasted in butter and then she added steamed apple sections to it and mixed it all up. It always did the job by filling our bellies!

For dessert there was Aargauer Rüeblitorte, a local carrot cake which derives from the name Rüebliland (‘root’ land) since in the 19th century the people living in the region around the capital of Aargau mainly cultivated root vegetables, especially turnips.

My favourite dessert in the world also originated in Aargau. It’s called Bundesrat Schaffner Torte and was created for a newly elected federal councillor by the name of Schaffner back in 1961 when the small community of Graenichen organized a reception for him and the baker/confectioner Ernst Wolleb created this special cake consisting of multiple layers of meringue, cream and sponge.

When I tasted this cake the first time it almost blew my mind, the texture was absolutely amazing, light, fluffy and not too sweet, it was like having angels dancing on your tongue! It is still a popular dessert in most parts of Switzerland but sold under a different name and in my opinion not quite like the original.

Vaud: Ramequin and saucisson en croûte

Photo: Ulrich Koepf

Should you be travelling through the French speaking regions of Switzerland you will note the influence of neighbouring France, especially the Alsace region.

My friend Patrick Calvetti and his family own a restaurant in the village of Orbe in the canton of Vaud where he cooks many specialties with French influences. One is Ramequin, which consists of slices of white bread baked with regional cheeses, covered with a tasty seasoned egg and milk mixture poured over the whole dish before baking.

Another is saucisson en croûte, a well seasoned pork sausage, poached in a broth with seasoning, leeks and white wine, then wrapped in a pizza or pastry dough and baked for about 30 minutes. Mustard is then added to the broth and thickened with egg yolks to be served as a sauce with the sausage.

Neuchâtel: Jacquerie Neuchateloise

From the canton of Neuchâtel comes Jacquerie Neuchâteloise, a one-pot dish consisting of Sauerkraut (choucroute), bacon, seasonings and white wine from the Neuchâtel vineyards served with chicken breast. The sauerkraut is slowly cooked with the bacon and white wine, thickened by adding a grated fresh potato, and then served with chicken breast braised in white wine. A sauce is made by adding garlic, butter, anchovies cream and parsley.

Lac Léman (and elsewhere): Filet de perch

Photo: Ulrich Koepf

Personally one of my favourite foods in Switzerland is a local fish from the lakes all across Switzerland such as Egli filet (perch), sautéed in butter with toasted almonds, lemon and parsley served with steamed potatoes and wilted garlicky spinach. Yum yum!

Bon Appetite, Buen Provecho, Guten Appetite, Buon Appetito!

A version of this article was previously published on Ulrich Koepf’s blog.