Advertisement

Switzerland's last finishing school: 'We don't finish the students, we start them'

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
13 July 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
finishing schoolpierrefeupopular

Share this article

Switzerland's last finishing school: 'We don't finish the students, we start them'
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
13 July 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
Eight women sit primly around an elaborately set table making pleasant small-talk about the weather, as immaculately starched waiting staff stand at the ready.
But as one of the servers steps forward holding a silver soup tureen with white-gloved hands, an instructor helps her adjust the angle of the bowl to make sure the ladle is facing the diner.
   
And a second tutor whispers in the ear of another diner to lower her elbow as she brings the spoon to her mouth.
   
The women are not at a fancy restaurant or a high-end social club, but at Switzerland's last finishing school, learning to master good manners, strict etiquette and how to avoid a fatal faux pas.
   
"I realise now that I have been mixing the French style of eating with the British style," said Institut Villa Pierrefeu student Heba, asking that her last name not be given.
   
With some embarrassment, the 34-year-old Egyptian national explained that she had placed her knife on her plate even though she had not used it during her meal -- a no-no in French dining etiquette.
   
Heba is among 30 students from 14 different countries taking an intensive Pierrefeu summer course, lasting either three or six weeks, and offering classes like international business etiquette, floral art and staff management.
 
Not all princesses 
 
The students are a diverse crowd, according to Viviane Neri, who took the reins of the school in 1972 -- nearly two decades after her mother founded it.
   
"Obviously we have daughters of presidents and princesses, but those are definitely not the majority," she said, her warm smile offsetting the strictness of her impeccable attire.
   
"We also have people who save money to finance their stay because... they realize that this will give them extra knowledge that very few people have," she said.
   
It is not cheap. Depending on the formula chosen, a six-week course, with exams and board at the school's majestic manor houses, can cost close to 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,000, 27,000 euros).
 
A lesson in dinner etiquette. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP   
 
The current students, aged between 18 and 50 and ranging from professional businesswomen, to doctors and housewives, do not reveal their last names to each other to ensure equal treatment.
   
Half a century ago, the students at Institut Villa Pierrefeu, which overlooks the picturesque town of Montreux, were among thousands attending a plethora of finishing schools dotting the hills around Lake Geneva.
   
Back then it was common for girls and young women from wealthy, upper-class families to attend so-called "charm schools" to polish their manners and social graces.
   
Britain's late Princess Diana was among the famous alumni of since shuttered finishing schools in this area.
 
'Ashamed, post-1968' 
 
But today, Pierrefeu is the only one left, after the industry was decimated by the 1968 student revolution and rise of feminism.
   
"There was a huge dip in attendance right after the student revolution," Neri said, adding that "the few who came said they were going to a languages school. They were ashamed."
   
Neri attributes her school's longevity to its broad international focus and its rigorous efforts to keep the course material, including textbooks available only to Pierrefeu students, constantly up-to-date.
   
The students learn and practise the proper etiquette and protocol of 20 different countries, as well as cultural taboos to be avoided.
   
"Cultural differences you are not aware of can create conflicts for very silly reasons," Neri said, pointing out for instance that in Japan it is rude to blow your nose in public, while in Germany it is rude not to.
   
She suggested that many journalists could use a Pierrefeu course to avoid "embarrassing" articles like those criticising US First Lady Melania Trump for not covering her head during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia.
   
"She doesn't have to because it is not compulsory for non-Muslims who come to Saudi Arabia. That's protocol," she said.
   
The students seem to enjoy delving into such details, although some expressed surprise at the intensity of the course.
   
"I don't know if, when you hear finishing school, you take it as seriously as I think we all do now," said Taylor, a 34-year-old American student, who also refrained from giving her last name.
   
"It is very rigorous,... very comprehensive," she said, adding that she felt she was "becoming educated here in a very rounded way."
 
'Not about snobbism' 
 
Unlike the post-1968 generation, she and others said they proudly boasted of attending the school.
   
Former student Nadine Abou Zahr, 46, said she had been sceptical when she first heard about the school while attending university nearby two decades ago.
   
But the French-Lebanese former fashion magazine editor, who declined to reveal her current occupation, told AFP in an email that she could not be more delighted with her experience.
   
"Learning good manners in my opinion is not about snobbism or superficiality. It's about respect, for yourself and others," she said.
   
The course is not about creating "dramatic" career or life changes, she said, but, rather, designed to broaden cultural horizons and teach the importance of paying attention to detail.
 
 Viviane Neri and her son Philippe. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
 
Etiquette roaring back? 
 
Neri said she had noted a clear shift in attitudes towards the need for good manners.
   
"I think people, after two generations of no etiquette, realise that it is so much easier when people share the same codes," she said.
   
The shift has led Neri, along with her son and would-be successor, Philippe, to explore a range of expansion options.
   
Three years ago they opened shorter seminars to men. They are also looking into reinstating a full school year and online courses.
   
At the same time, Neri is working to clear up common misunderstandings about what finishing schools actually represent.
   
Far from seeing girls walking gingerly with books balanced on their heads, or being focused on how to find a husband, her finishing school provides for in-depth learning and opening-up of the mind, she said.
   
"I always say we don't finish them (the students), we start them," Neri said.
   
"We open their eyes to the diversity there is."
 
By Nina Larson
finishing schoolpierrefeupopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Postbus launches new open-top coach

Swiss supermarket to start selling 'legal cannabis' cigarettes

International marriages dominate in Switzerland

Swiss bank plans new cable car across Lake Zurich

Opinion: Why Switzerland is a great place to do business

Swiss feather thief gets three years in jail

Free movement with EU has boosted Swiss job market: report

Earthquake shakes the Swiss canton of Vaud
Advertisement

More news

Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise again next year

French terror suspect deported from Switzerland

Paternity leave initiative in Swiss parliament’s hands
Advertisement

Hopes rise for gay marriage in Switzerland

More babies born in Switzerland than for 45 years

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials

Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws
Advertisement
4,878 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss supermarket to start selling 'legal cannabis' cigarettes
  2. Switzerland ranked third best country to be an immigrant
  3. Norwegian osprey chicks wing it to Switzerland in conservation project
  4. The Swiss regional comfort foods you just have to try
  5. IN PICS: Emmanuel Macron visits Lausanne
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/07
Religious school
14/07
Other blogs, websites, forums?
14/07
Any advice would be appreciated
14/07
Is gender a spectrum?
13/07
Capping the aerial in Zurich apartment
13/07
Disputing a Health insurance invoice
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
View all notices
Advertisement