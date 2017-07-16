The Local victim of Qatar fake news plant

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 July 2017
17:53 CEST+02:00
qatardisinformationfake newsmiddle eastfifa

Share this article

The Local victim of Qatar fake news plant
The fake story as it appeared on a site set up to look like The Local.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 July 2017
17:53 CEST+02:00
A fake story claiming that six Arab countries had demanded that Qatar be stripped of the right to host the World Cup was published on Saturday on a site falsely purporting to be The Local Switzerland.

The article claimed that Saudi Arabia and five other countries had sent a letter to football’s Swiss-based governing body, FIFA, calling Qatar a ‘base of terrorism’. It also included fabricated quotes from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, in which he said Qatar might indeed be stripped of the hosting rights.

The fake story was widely reported in the international press, with Reuters, the Telegraph and ESPN all running reports quoting The Local. The Local was contacted by journalists from Qatar-based Al Jazeera and the BBC querying the story.

However, an investigation by The Local quickly revealed that the article had never in fact been published on The Local. Instead, it appeared on a site that aped The Local Switzerland. 

The sophisticated copycat site included links to genuine articles and adverts on The Local, and was designed to resemble the real site to anyone who was sent a link to the fake article. However, the website address was substantially different to The Local’s genuine URL. It is not yet clear how the article gained the attention of journalists.

At some point over the weekend the article was removed and visitors were redirected to The Local Switzerland’s genuine ‘page not found’ page. 

As soon as the incident came to light, The Local put out a statement on Twitter from co-founder James Savage:

“Our investigation so far indicates the article appeared on a fake site designed to look like The Local, and never appeared on The Local's own site. There is no trace of it in our systems, nor any evidence that anyone tried to access our content management system.

We naturally condemn in the strongest terms any attempt to abuse The Local’s brand to spread disinformation.”

Reuters and the Telegraph, among others, have now removed their articles. Reuters has issued a correction.

Qatar has been the subject of other recent fake news reports. On May 23rd, a report apparently from the state-owned Qatar news agency falsely attributed remarks to the state’s Emir that appeared friendly to Iran and Israel and which questioned how long Donald Trump would remain US president. 

An FBI investigation later claimed Russia had hacked the news agency. Analysts said the hack was an attempt to sow mistrust of Qatar among its neighbours, particularly Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

qatardisinformationfake newsmiddle eastfifa

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Swiss lawyers to help Qataris sue over Gulf blockade

Fifa finally releases damaging report on Qatar's World Cup bid

Ousted Fifa ethics heads were investigating Infantino say sources

Infantino 'confident' in 2022 World Cup despite Qatar crisis

Fifa museum not under threat of closure, says its director

Fifa approves expanded World Cup for 2026

Fifa calls in lawyers to help resolve staff disputes

Former Fifa boss Blatter loses appeal over football ban

More news

Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people

Norwegian osprey chicks wing it to Switzerland in conservation project

Swiss talks fail to reach deal on Cyprus conflict

Swiss border police to get reinforcements for busy summer months

Cyprus peace talks get off to 'positive start' in Swiss Alps

Germany refuses to release Swiss spying suspect

Talks in Switzerland are the 'best chance' to resolve Cyprus conflict
4,915 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people
  2. Swiss women continue to shoulder the burden of unpaid work
  3. Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect
  4. Roger Federer has defied time and logic to reach 12th Wimbledom semi-final
  5. Federer one win away from record 8th Wimbledon title

Discussion forum

16/07
Wanted: Babyzen stroller
16/07
[German] language courses?
16/07
What would you do differently?
16/07
Canada to Lausanne
16/07
Refund on customs duty if returning item from...
16/07
Cookbooks - How Many Do You Have & How Many...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
View all notices