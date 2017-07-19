Advertisement

Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
19 July 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
glacierbodiespopular

Share this article

Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'
The couple were found in the Diablerets area. Photo: AFP Photo/Glacier 3,000
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.ch
19 July 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
UPDATED: The two bodies uncovered on a Swiss glacier last week have been formally identified as a married couple from Chandolin who disappeared in 1942.
The bodies were found lying near each other in the Diablerets massif in the Vaud Alps last Thursday, along with backpacks, a bottle, a book and a watch, according to Le Matin.
 
On Wednesday Valais police said DNA tests had established that the pair were married couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, who went missing on August 15th, 1942.
   
Marcelin Dumoulin, a 40-year-old shoemaker at the time, and his wife Francine, a schoolteacher aged 37, had left their village of Chandolin in Valais canton on foot before disappearing, orphaning five sons and two daughters.
   
Their daughter, Monique Dumoulin, told AFP it was the first time her mother had joined her father for that type of excursion. She had previously always stayed home, either because she was pregnant, or to look after her young children.
   
The couple had been hoping to make an overnight trip to check up on their cattle, which were being kept in Grilden, an alpine pasture in neighbouring Bern canton.
   
Monique Dumoulin said that the sky had been clear when her parents set out, but that clouds later darkened the area, likely making it difficult to ensure solid footing on the glacier's surface.
   
"My uncle had time to see my parents one last time with his binoculars", she said in a phone interview.
 
The site where the couple were found. Photo: Valais police  
 
Family gets closure
 
Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, who was four the day her parents went missing, told Le Matin that she climbed the glacier three times after their disappearance, "constantly wondering what had happened to them."
   
The search was called off after several weeks and the Dumoulin children -- aged two to 13 at the time -- were sent to live with relatives and in foster homes.
   
"We spent our whole lives searching for them, without stopping. We never thought we'd be able to give them the funeral they deserved," Udry-Dumoulin told Le Matin.
   
Granddaughter Maryline said that aside from the DNA tests, her grandfather's distinctive watch and backpack, which he made himself, could help identify the bodies.
   
She said her two aunts -- her grandparents' only surviving children -- were "happy they will finally be able to mourn."
 
The couple's clothing and items found with them helped with the identification. Photo: Valais police 
glacierbodiespopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Would you pass a Swiss citizenship test?

Bodies of couple dead for 70 years found on Swiss glacier

Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Postbus launches new open-top coach

Switzerland's last finishing school: 'We don't finish the students, we start them'

Swiss supermarket to start selling 'legal cannabis' cigarettes

International marriages dominate in Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Swiss feather thief gets three years in jail

Free movement with EU has boosted Swiss job market: report

Earthquake shakes the Swiss canton of Vaud
Advertisement

Swiss court convicts driver for killing suicidal woman who lay on motorway

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern
Advertisement
4,922 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bodies of couple dead for 70 years found on Swiss glacier
  2. Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'
  3. Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?
  4. Rioting disturbs last night of Montreux jazz fest
  5. Immigration: fewer EU citizens are coming to Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/07
The IT Contract From Hell Story
20/07
Diptheria/Tetanus/Polio vaccine
20/07
BBC Salaries Published
20/07
Easyjet Geneva -> UK, is 1h enough?
20/07
Question about police parking rights
20/07
Additional bills from Spital because of mistake...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
View all notices
Advertisement