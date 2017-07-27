Advertisement

Coop’s bug burgers delayed due to lack of available insects

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 July 2017
12:07 CEST+02:00
foodinsects

Share this article

Coop’s bug burgers delayed due to lack of available insects
Photo: CreativeNature/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 July 2017
12:07 CEST+02:00
Swiss supermarket Coop has had to postpone the launch of its new insect-based food products due to a lack of approved bugs.
The supermarket chain made headlines last year when it said it intended to launch a new range of products containing insect proteins. 
 
The move was a response to the Swiss government changing the rules to allow insect-based foodstuffs to be sold commercially from May 1st this year as long as they respect the food safety regulations of the Federal food safety office (BLV). 
 
Previously Swiss law specified that unusual foodstuffs such as insect-based products could not be sold without special authorization. 
 
As a result of the change, Coop said it planned to work with Swiss startup Essento to create products such as meatballs and burgers containing ground flour worms and crickets.
 
However, with no bug burgers yet on the shelves, it appears that Coop and Essento can’t get their hands on the necessary bugs.
 
“No insects are currently available in Switzerland that are approved as food, either from Switzerland or from the EU,” Essento co-founder Christian Bärtsch told the magazine Handelszeitung.
 
According to the magazine, the company has been seeking to import the insects from Belgium and the Netherlands, but as yet neither country has granted authorization. 
 
The problem is that insects are not generally approved for human consumption within the EU, meaning bug farms can’t provide Switzerland with the quality control approval it requires. 
 
However, as Handelszeitung points out, Belgium and the Netherlands are among the few countries in Europe that actually do allow the use of insects in foods.
 
It should therefore only be a matter of time before Essento gets the authorization it needs, a spokesman for BLV told the magazine. 
 
In the meantime, why not use Swiss bugs? 
 
That, too, is proving problematic since there are currently only two companies with the necessary cantonal permit to breed insects for human consumption, reported Handelszeitung. 
 
And since safety rules mean only bugs of the fourth generation can be sold for food, it’s likely to take until September before any Swiss insects are available.  
 
Insects are as rich in protein as meat and fish and contain essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids. 
 
A sustainable and ecological food source, they emit less greenhouse gas and ammonia than conventional livestock.
 
Currently, Britain and Denmark also allow insects to be sold for food. And next year the EU is bringing in new legislation on ‘novel foods’ which should clarify its stance on insects.
 
foodinsects

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

The Swiss regional comfort foods you just have to try

The Swiss food and drink you’d miss if you left Switzerland

Swiss socialists call for crackdown on 'hipster food' at public pools

19 mildly interesting facts about Swiss wine

Locusts for dinner? Switzerland allows sale of insect-based foods

Nestlé sales go flat in first quarter

Burger King starts home delivery service in Switzerland

Egg-smashing and bread bunnies: how to celebrate Easter the Swiss way
Advertisement

More news

Survey: Swiss scoff triple the recommended amount of meat

Swiss restaurant offers insect cooking classes using homegrown weevils

Swiss supermarket to start selling bug burgers
Advertisement

La Liste: Swiss restaurant remains among world's best

Switzerland’s 11 newly-crowned Michelin-starred restaurants

Six brilliant ways to survive November in Switzerland

Survey: nearly half of Swiss are overweight
Advertisement
4,876 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland’s 12 prettiest villages
  3. Children find boa constrictor by river in Geneva
  4. UPDATED: Swiss police arrest suspected chainsaw attacker
  5. 4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Fighting hate on the Internet
28/07
[German] language courses?
28/07
Hip Waders - where can I find them
28/07
Guns and Roses Concert in Letzigrund ZH
28/07
Swiss to help in the fight against illegal...
28/07
My shortlist of German courses
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement