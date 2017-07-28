Advertisement

Mo Farah to make farewell appearance at Zurich track event

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
28 July 2017
17:39 CEST+02:00
mo farahathleticsdiamond league

Share this article

Mo Farah to make farewell appearance at Zurich track event
Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
28 July 2017
17:39 CEST+02:00
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will delay his impending track retirement by a few days to compete at the Zurich Diamond League final, organizers said on Friday.
The British five-time world champion had originally been due to bow out at home in London after next month's world championships from August 4th-13th.
   
He then agreed to run the 3,000-metres at the Birmingham Diamond League event on August 20th but Zurich organizers say he will now also compete in Switzerland on August 24th.
   
"Prior to switching to longer distances and the road, Mo Farah plans to return to Zurich for a farewell appearance," said organizers in a statement.
   
"Letzigrund Stadium is where he broke the 13-minute barrier in the men's 5,000m as the first British athlete in 2010, and it is where he was crowned double European champion four years later.
   
"Now, he plans to bid the track farewell in the legendary arena."
   
The Somali-born 34-year-old, who will turn his attentions to road racing and the marathon once he hangs up his track spikes, will aim for a 5,000m and 10,000m double in London.
   
But having qualified for the Diamond League final, Farah will end his track career with a 5,000m race in Zurich.
   
In London, he is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive double at the worlds in the two longest track distances, having also achieved the feat in the last two Olympics.
   
Also a five-time European champion, Farah has not been beaten in a major track championship since the world indoor championships in March 2012.
   
He is one of Britain's greatest ever track athletes and the most successful in terms of gold medals won.
mo farahathleticsdiamond league

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Bolt 'successor' van Niekerk victorious in Lausanne meet

Sprint champ Thompson on winning form in Zurich

Swiss lab under fire in Russian doping scandal

Shirt peeler Mekhissi wins redemption gold

France's Diniz smashes world record in Zurich

Athletics: Farah bounces back to take Zurich gold

British runner Pavey makes history in Zurich

Farah ready to compete in Zurich after fall
Advertisement

More news

Spanish football chief resigns from Fifa and Uefa over fraud probe

Staff of boxing association barred from Lausanne office over dispute

Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
Advertisement

Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect

Federer one win away from record 8th Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has defied time and logic to reach 12th Wimbledom semi-final

Federer eases into Wimbledon semifinals as top seeds crash out
Advertisement
4,854 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  2. IN PICTURES: Switzerland’s 12 prettiest villages
  3. Children find boa constrictor by river in Geneva
  4. 4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal
  5. UPDATED: Swiss police arrest suspected chainsaw attacker
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/07
Zürich Zentralbibliothek, books/membership fee
29/07
Easyjet cancelled flight & refuse to compensate
29/07
Charged wrong fees from Credit Suisse - They...
29/07
Swiss bank with best online banking
29/07
UK bank accounts - declare in CH
29/07
Baxter's Game Soup tastes like gravy
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement