IN PICS: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
31 July 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Zermatt Tourism
At 494m long, the new suspension bridge that opened near Randa in the canton of Valais on Saturday is the longest in the world.
Sitting at 85m above the valley floor at its highest point, the bridge links two sections of the Europaweg two-day hiking trail between Grächen and Zermatt.
 
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Zermatt Tourism
 
It replaces a former suspension bridge that was closed in 2010 shortly after it was opened, due to the danger of falling rocks.
 
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Zermatt Tourism
 
Locals campaigned for a replacement, and the approximate 750,000 franc cost was sought from private investors.
 
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Zermatt Tourism
 
Named after its main sponsor, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge was built in just ten weeks by Swiss firm Swissrope.
 
Hikers can access it from Randa in around two hours, or from Grächen or Zermatt in around six to seven hours. 
 
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Zermatt Tourism
 
 
