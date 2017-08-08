Advertisement

Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
horsesanimalsmistreatment

Share this article

Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses
File photo: AgaKoniara/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
Police arrested a breeder on a farm in Hefenhofen in the canton of Thurgau on Monday after photos emerged of severely malnourished and mistreated animals at the property.
During the raid Thurgau authorities seized the farm’s 300 animals, which included horses, pigs, cows, goats, sheep and even llamas, and took them to a safe place under veterinary supervision, Thurgau police said on Tuesday. 
 
Warning: distressing photo below
 
The raid was carried out by a special task force put together after photos emerged in newspaper Blick last week of severely malnourished horses. 
 
The photos were taken by a former employee who lodged a criminal complaint against the breeder, claiming that 13 horses had already died of hunger and others were extremely malnourished. 
 
The breeder already had several convictions for animal cruelty, reported Swiss media. However the farm had been subjected to many inspections in recent months and no evidence of mistreatment had been found, Thurgau interior minister Walter Schönholzer, leading the task force, told the press after the raid.
 
However, authorities decided to act quickly after the photos were authenticated by the prosecutor, proving that the animals were neglected and housed in inadequate conditions, he said.
 
The breeder was taken into custody and will be investigated under cantonal animal welfare laws on suspicion of mistreating animals. He was also issued with an immediate ban on breeding animals.
 
Supporters of animal rights demonstrated outside the Hefenhofen farm on Sunday and Monday morning as well as outside a Frauenfeld building housing the cantonal authorities, urging them to act, reported Blick
 
They were protesting at what they saw as the authorities’ inaction over several years, when the breeder’s alleged mistreatment of animals was widely suspected in the community. 
 
horsesanimalsmistreatment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Alpine safari: where to spot Switzerland’s ‘big five’ this summer

Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses

Rare golden jackal spotted in St Gallen area

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Dead wolf in Fribourg may be victim of serial animal killer

Lucerne vandals break into barn and spray-paint pig

Gallery: giant tortoise at Zurich Zoo is mother at 80

Swiss fairs slammed for poor treatment of animals
Advertisement

More news

Beaver closes section of Swiss motorway

Missing Swiss cats spark record helpline calls

Jura residents demand action over zoophilia

Advertisement

Giant smuggled python outgrows Swiss home

Voodoo chicken killing ruffles Geneva feathers

Zurich zoo eatery serves meat from its animals

Otter marks Swiss comeback in Geneva

Advertisement
4,852 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss hotel gets rare whisky tested after forgery claims
  2. Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
  3. Neuchâtel to become first Swiss canton to introduce minimum wage
  4. Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses
  5. Get ready for the spectacular Perseid meteor shower in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/08
IHerb shipping and import taxes
09/08
How to write a bewrbung for renting an apartment
09/08
Eichholz Bern
09/08
Anyone know a good financial advisor
09/08
Barcelona protests against tourists
09/08
Looking for a new home for our cat
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement