Advertisement

Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 August 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
lake constancezurichbodenseecrash

Share this article

Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
A view of Lake Constance from near Konstanz. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 August 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
Two people are feared dead after a small airplane crashed into Lake Constance on Tuesday on its way from Zurich to Hamburg.

Two people are feared dead after a small airplane crashed into Lake Constance on Tuesday on its way from Zurich to Hamburg.

Police report that at about 11:30am, the airplane left the airport in Zurich, headed towards Hamburg. By 11:53am, witnesses reported the crash to authorities in Konstanz, Baden-Württemberg. The single-engine aircraft had crashed near the island of Mainau -- a popular tourist attraction in the lake area, nicknamed flower island. The lake has a depth of about 60 metres.

Mainau officials said people on the island could not see what happened because the north side, where the crash happened, is wooded and not open to visitors.

Police believe that two people were on board the plane, and German regional broadcaster SWR reported that both are likely dead. A police spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the report to DPA.

Rescue efforts were still underway in the afternoon as waterway police used a diving robot to search the area. 

lake constancezurichbodenseecrash

Share this article

Related articles

Two teenagers and pilot dead in Swiss plane crash

Four-year-old crashes boat into ferry on Swiss lake

Swiss fighter jet crash: pilot at fault

Customers escape unscathed after lorry crashes into Swiss cafe

Zurich MP calls for limits on immigration to the canton

Survey: Zurich STILL most expensive city in Europe

Report: Switzerland is world’s best country for attracting talent

Islamic Council: Switzerland must ‘take Islamophobia seriously’
Advertisement

More news

The Local victim of Qatar fake news plant

Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people

Norwegian osprey chicks wing it to Switzerland in conservation project
Advertisement

Swiss talks fail to reach deal on Cyprus conflict

Swiss border police to get reinforcements for busy summer months

Cyprus peace talks get off to 'positive start' in Swiss Alps

Swiss lawyers to help Qataris sue over Gulf blockade
Advertisement
4,852 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss hotel gets rare whisky tested after forgery claims
  2. Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
  3. Neuchâtel to become first Swiss canton to introduce minimum wage
  4. Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses
  5. Get ready for the spectacular Perseid meteor shower in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/08
Bern Dinner Club, Italian, Tuesday 12th September...
09/08
English Speaking Playgroups/Mom Groups
09/08
Supermarkets Remove Dutch Eggs Due to Pesticide...
09/08
Moving to Basel
09/08
Confirmation of cost of living estimate
09/08
Be careful if you work for Google
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement