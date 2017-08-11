Advertisement

Swiss bank reviews and restricts Venezuelan trades

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 August 2017
08:46 CEST+02:00
bankingcredit suisse

Share this article

Swiss bank reviews and restricts Venezuelan trades
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
11 August 2017
08:46 CEST+02:00
Credit Suisse barred its traders from transacting some Venezuelan government bonds and required other Venezuela-connected transactions to undergo a special review for reputational risk, a bank spokesman said on Thursday.
The Swiss bank ordered its traders to not trade in two bonds, a 2014 debt offering by the Venezuelan national oil company PDVSA and Venezuelan government bonds due in 2036, according to a bank memo.
   
Credit Suisse also directed its staff to not undertake trades issued after June 2017 by the government of Nicolas Maduro.
   
The bank is also barring transactions with government controlled counterparties, or private Venezuelan entities unless explicitly approved by the bank's reputational risk office.
   
The moves come one day after the United States slapped economic sanctions on eight Venezuelan politicians linked to the creation of a controversial new assembly loyal to Maduro, including a brother of former president Hugo Chavez.
   
Washington said the new Constituent Assembly, which was sworn in on August 4th, was created "through an undemocratic process instigated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government to subvert the will of the Venezuelan people."
bankingcredit suisse

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Profits of Swiss bank UBS exceed expectations

Swiss bank fined by Singapore for breaching money-laundering laws

German FM rebukes Switzerland over tax scandal

Spain probes Swiss banking executives over alleged money laundering

Swiss spy 'ran mole' in German tax office: report

Spy arrested in Germany did work for Swiss intelligence: MP

Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany

Credit Suisse execs take 40 percent bonus cuts after outcry
Advertisement

More news

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits

Volkswagen recalls 22,000 cars in Switzerland

Opinion: Why Switzerland is a great place to do business
Advertisement

Swiss chocolatiers vow to make industry more sustainable

Chinese firm takes over Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta

Activist hedge fund Third Point demands major change at Nestle

UberPop drivers in Zurich are operating illegally
Advertisement
4,773 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer
  2. What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
  3. Winterthur imam charged with incitement to murder
  4. Jura question: Another village launches campaign to leave canton Bern
  5. Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/08
SIS or Lakeside bilingual?
12/08
Tageskarte for 12th or 13th August
12/08
Surprise bill from the landlord
12/08
Zurich street parade 2016
12/08
EF community knit project #6. Throw to keep...
12/08
Media Markt fleecing the customer
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement