Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

Snow arrived in Zermatt above 2,000m. Photo: Zermatt webcam

After weeks of scorching hot weather, Switzerland was plunged back into winter on Friday morning as heavy rain translated into snow flurries above 1,900m.

A cold front passed across Switzerland on Wednesday and Thursday bringing heavy rain, especially to western, southern and eastern parts of the country.

More rain was expected on Friday, turning to snow above 1,900-2,200 metres, according to MeteoSuisse.

Pictures posted by Swiss paper Le Matin showed snow in Arolla in the Val d’Hérens.

Parts of the Vaud Alps, including Glacier 3,000, were also covered in fresh flakes.

And Zermatt in the Valais saw some snowfall early on Friday morning.

first snow of the season on the mountain behind my town! #alps #Switzerland — Devon C. Müller (@redwoodtree2sea) August 10, 2017

Thankfully this brief winter isn’t set to last long. Temperatures will begin to rise again on the weekend before the return of sunshine and warmth next week, with 30 degrees forecast for southern parts of the country on Tuesday.

Source: MeteoSuisse