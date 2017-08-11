Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

A cold front passed across Switzerland on Wednesday and Thursday bringing heavy rain, especially to western, southern and eastern parts of the country.
More rain was expected on Friday, turning to snow above 1,900-2,200 metres, according to MeteoSuisse.
Pictures posted by Swiss paper Le Matin showed snow in Arolla in the Val d’Hérens.
Parts of the Vaud Alps, including Glacier 3,000, were also covered in fresh flakes.
August is broken!— Iglu Ski (@Igluski) August 10, 2017
Winter is back in @Glacier_3000, Gstaad#snow #switzerland @MySwitzerland_e pic.twitter.com/1OoVJd6s1n
And Zermatt in the Valais saw some snowfall early on Friday morning.
Freshies last night in #Zermatt! #Winter is on its way! 😍❄️ #snow #swissalps pic.twitter.com/UZf0UIN8ht— MINT Snowboarding (@MintSnowboard) August 11, 2017
OMG! #Winteriscoming #weatherphoto #Wetter @srfmeteo @Kachelmannwettr @MeteoNewsAG - Fluhalp oberhalb Zermatt heute Morgen @zermatt_tourism pic.twitter.com/u8dCSK6Hq8— Sylvia Michel (@michelphotoCH) August 11, 2017
first snow of the season on the mountain behind my town! #alps #Switzerland— Devon C. Müller (@redwoodtree2sea) August 10, 2017
Thankfully this brief winter isn’t set to last long. Temperatures will begin to rise again on the weekend before the return of sunshine and warmth next week, with 30 degrees forecast for southern parts of the country on Tuesday.
Source: MeteoSuisse