Advertisement

Chinese documentary wins top prize at Locarno film festival

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
08:37 CEST+02:00
locarnofilm

Share this article

Chinese documentary wins top prize at Locarno film festival
Photo: Locarno film festival/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
08:37 CEST+02:00
Mrs. Fang, Chinese director Wang Bing's documentary about a family waiting to say goodbye to their elderly Alzheimer's-stricken mother, scooped the top prize at the Locarno film festival on Saturday.
The film tells the moving end-of-life story of Fang Xiuying, a farmer who has been struggling with the dementia-type disease for eight years.
   
After a stay at a nursing home, her family brings her home, and the film focuses on their final days together before her death in 2016.
   
Wang Bing counts among China's foremost documentary film makers, and has previously served on the Locarno jury.
   
Now in its 70th year, the Locarno festival takes place every summer in the picturesque Swiss town on the shores of Lake Maggiore.
   
The runner-up Special Jury Prize went to Brazilian horror film As Boas Maeiras (Good Manners) by directors Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas, which starts off with a woman hiring a maid to help with the housework before taking an unexpected, blood-drenched turn.
   
France's F. J. Ossang meanwhile won Best Director for film noir 9 Fingers, the organizers said.
   
French star Isabelle Huppert was named Best Actress for her role as Mrs Hyde in French director Serge Bozon's film of the same name.
   
And Danish actor Elliott Crosset Hove took home the Best Actor award for his role in Icelandic director Hlynur Palmason's debut film Winter Brothers.
locarnofilm

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Locarno film fest honours US actor Adrien Brody

New Chaplin museum set in star's own 'Downton Abbey'

Filmmakers hold open casting in Ticino

Swiss returns home to make 'gender-fluid' film

The Interview set for Swiss cinema release

Swiss film award winner seeks audience for epic

Marathon Philippine film wins at Locarno

Polanski bows out of Locarno film festival
Advertisement

More news

Medieval church and skeletons unearthed in Lucerne city centre

Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
Advertisement

IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass

Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland

Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs

Advertisement
4,758 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party
  2. Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale next week
  3. Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report
  4. Swiss hotel sparks outrage by asking Jewish guests to shower before swimming
  5. Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/08
How fast to drive in roads with no max speed sign?
15/08
Health insurance for part-time residents
15/08
SBB employees so helpful
15/08
Woman rents Lambo in ZH, doesn't return it...
15/08
Parking free or cheap in Geneve
15/08
Hello from the other side
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement