Advertisement

ETH Zurich named top university in continental Europe in prestigious ranking

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 August 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
eth zurichrankinguniversitieseducation

Share this article

ETH Zurich named top university in continental Europe in prestigious ranking
ETH Zurich. Photo: Gian Marco Castelberg/ETH Zurich
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
16 August 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
Switzerland’s technology institute ETH Zurich has once again been named the best university in continental Europe in a ranking of the top 500 universities worldwide by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.
ETH Zurich, which consistently performs well in international rankings, retained its 19th position overall in the 2017 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), released on Tuesday. 
 
“ETH Zurich has come to symbolize excellent education, groundbreaking basic research and applied results that are beneficial for society as a whole,” said the ranking authors online.
 
Institutions in the UK and US took all the places above it in a list topped by Harvard in the US for the 15th year running. 
 
Stanford, Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of California, Berkeley, made up the top five. 
 
In 30th place overall, Copenhagen University was the second best in continental Europe.
 
As well as ETH Zurich, Lausanne’s EPFL and the universities of Zurich, Geneva and Basel made the top 100, meaning Switzerland was fourth overall in terms of the number of institutions in the top 100, behind the US (on 48), the UK (9) and Australia (6). 
 
 
EPFL – the sister institution to ETH Zurich – gained 16 places to rank 76th, a performance a spokeswoman for the Lausanne technology institute told La Tribune de Genève was “magnificent” and “shows our vision for scientific excellence is solid, even if EPFL doesn’t chase rankings and doesn’t modify its academic strategies to gain places”. 
 
Carried out annually since 2003, the ARWU – known as the Shanghai ranking – claims to be one of the most trustworthy league tables. 
 
However it has been criticized for the methodology it uses, which gives weight to science over teaching. Its six main criteria include the number of Nobel Prize-winning staff – ETH Zurich has had 21 – the number of highly cited researchers, and the number of articles published in the journals Nature and Science.
 
The ranking assesses around 1,300 institutions annually, publishing what it sees as the top 500. For the first time this year it has also published those ranked 501-800
 
eth zurichrankinguniversitieseducation

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees

ETH Zurich has 'best reputation' in continental Europe

Study: Swiss teenagers are happy with their lives

EPFL named world’s top ‘young’ university once again

Swiss are European patent champions once again

Switzerland boasts top two ‘most international’ universities in the world

Swiss scientists: melting glacier makes the earth move

Switzerland 'must make it easier' for refugees to go to university
Advertisement

More news

4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal

Zurich scientists use 3D printer to create lifelike silicon heart

Seven Swiss companies affected by global cyber attacks
Advertisement

Swiss scientists: climate change raises CO2 emissions from alpine streams

Humanoid robot is star of Geneva conference

Swiss court convicts man for ‘liking’ defamatory Facebook post

Swiss scientists help discover coral reef that could survive global warming
Advertisement
4,816 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss hotel sparks outrage by asking Jewish guests to shower before swimming
  2. Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale
  3. Badenfahrt 2017: Swiss spa town hosts party of the decade
  4. Medieval church and skeletons unearthed in Lucerne city centre
  5. ETH Zurich named top university in continental Europe in prestigious ranking
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Police intervention with my Dog!!!
17/08
Looking to buy a second hand car
17/08
Iron supplements
17/08
To accept or not, job offer
17/08
Halal and Kosher meat, possible import ban
17/08
Gain and Property transfer tax
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement