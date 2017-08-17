Advertisement

Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
17 August 2017
10:12 CEST+02:00
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
The commune of Rüschlikon on the Lake of Zurich has taken top place in an annual ranking of localities in Switzerland.

The ranking published in the Weltwoche news magazine compared all 924 communes in the country with a population of at least 2,000.

It took into account 50 factors including quality of the residential areas, safety, level of taxation, jobs, shopping and cultural offers.

Rüschlikon, which has 5,600 inhabitants, topped the rankings ahead of two central Swiss communes: Meggen in the canton of Lucerne, and Zug.

The pretty lakeside locality is home to several top business leaders, including the CEO of commodities firm Glencore, Ivan Glasenberg, according to the Swiss news agency SDA.

The most attractive commune in French-speaking Switzerland was Chêne-Bougeries in the canton of Geneva, which took ninth place.

The highest ranking for Italian Switzerland was 12th place for Comano in the district of Lugano.

In bottom place was Val-de-Travers in the canton of Neuchâtel, which scored badly on the tax burden it imposes on residents.

None of the big Swiss cities made it into the top 20. The highest-ranking city was Zurich in 22nd place.

Geneva came 45th, Basel 126th, Lausanne 143rd and the capital, Bern, took 168th place.

The safest place to live was said to be Schwende in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, with less than one crime recorded for every 1,000 residents.

Wollerau in Schwyz has the highest tax income per resident – 145,000 francs, whereas Leysin in Vaud has the lowest – 14,000 francs per person.

