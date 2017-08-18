Advertisement

New kits aim to save pets in emergency situations

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 August 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
petrescuefire

Share this article

New kits aim to save pets in emergency situations
photo: sve-my-pet.ch
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 August 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
Pet owners in Switzerland can now rest assured their beloved dog or cat will be looked after should something happen to them, thanks to a new emergency kit.

The set, containing a sticker for the house door and a card to be carried on the person, alerts the emergency services to the presence of a pet.

The kit was launched this week by the Swiss branch of the animal protection organization Four Paws and the Swiss firefighters association Swissfire.

It is the first time a national approach has been taken to protecting house pets and is part of an international approach.

The campaign extends to neighbouring Germany and Austria.

There are an estimated 7.5 million pets in Switzerland, according to the news release.

Emergency services are regularly called on to save not just people but also pets – whether in the event of a fire or following road accidents.

The information on the card and sticker alerts rescuers to the fact that an animal is in the property or that someone involved in an accident has a pet at home.

The save-my-pet sets are available to order for 8.50 francs from Four Paws and Swissfire.

petrescuefire

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Fire at Graubünden farm kills 2,000 chickens

Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Large fire destroys Geneva hotel

Lauterbrunnen basejumper saved in nighttime operation

300-year-old Valais hotel destroyed by fire

Firefighters rescue 100 from huge blaze in Geneva

Drones to help Swiss rescue dogs find missing people
Advertisement

More news

Herd of cows killed in fire on Swiss farm

Illegal immigrant dies after setting himself on fire

Ticino firefighters rescue cow from swimming pool
Advertisement

Wasps cause Swiss man to accidentally burn down barn

17-year-old dies from injuries after Salez train attack

Police search home of Swiss train attacker

Witness speaks of Salez train attack horror
Advertisement
4,750 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating
  2. Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland
  3. Switzerland refuses cooperation with Russia over fraud probe
  4. Thurgau’s rescued horses sold at auction
  5. Swiss Army tests out new combat uniform
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/08
Finnish stabbing attack - 2 dead 8 injured
19/08
Why can't they make a decent pizza.
19/08
Billag - how did they find out about me?
19/08
Barcelona: Van rams into crowd
19/08
English Banter!
19/08
Move out questions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement