Advertisement

Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating

AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 August 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
car industryauto industrydieselgateporsche

Share this article

Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating
File photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 August 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
Switzerland said on Friday that it will no longer register Porsche's luxury SUV, the Cayenne, with diesel engines citing the fallout from the emissions scandal that has rocked neighbouring Germany's car industry.

Previously registered Cayennes can stay on Swiss roads, but no newly purchased vehicles with diesel engines will be cleared to drive, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said in a statement, citing the need "to protect the environment".

Germany's transport ministry last month announced that "illegal" software disguising the true level of polluting emissions had been discovered in Porsche's Cayenne and Macan models with diesel engines, which needed to be fixed.

READ ALSO: Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating

A total of 22,000 vehicles were recalled, widening the scandal over emissions test cheating that has plagued parent-company Volkswagen for two years.

Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker, has admitted to using so-called "defeat device" software to cheat regulatory nitrogen oxides emissions tests.

The devices allowed the cars to spew up to 40 times the permissible limits of polluting nitrogen oxide during normal driving, but this was hidden during emissions testing.

SEE ALSO: What you should know about the 'dieselgate scandal' shaking up Germany's car industry

car industryauto industrydieselgateporsche

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Optimism prevails at Geneva Motor Show despite political uncertainty
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland refuses cooperation with Russia over fraud probe

Swiss bank reviews and restricts Venezuelan trades

Profits of Swiss bank UBS exceed expectations
Advertisement

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits

Volkswagen recalls 22,000 cars in Switzerland

Opinion: Why Switzerland is a great place to do business

Swiss chocolatiers vow to make industry more sustainable
Advertisement
4,750 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating
  2. Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland
  3. Switzerland refuses cooperation with Russia over fraud probe
  4. Thurgau’s rescued horses sold at auction
  5. Swiss Army tests out new combat uniform
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/08
Finnish stabbing attack - 2 dead 8 injured
19/08
English Banter!
19/08
Apartment without job
19/08
Barcelona: Van rams into crowd
19/08
Working as a dentist in Switzerland
19/08
Non EU Dentist, Work in a Dental Industry/any...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement