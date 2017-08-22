Advertisement

Six injured in rockfall at popular Swiss lake

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
22 August 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
gelmerseerock fall

Share this article

Six injured in rockfall at popular Swiss lake
The Gelmersee. Photo: Martin Abegglen/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
22 August 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
Six people were injured when falling rocks struck hikers on a path around the Gelmersee, a popular lake in the Bernese Oberland, on Sunday afternoon.
One person suffered serious injuries and five others were lightly injured when rocks hit two groups of hikers on the right bank of the lake just after 1pm, Bern police said in a statement on Monday. 
 
Two teenagers and four adults were airlifted to hospital, while an injured dog was treated by a vet.  
 
The affected path has been cordoned off while geologists investigate the cause of the rockfall. Operation of the Gelmerbahn cable car up to the lake was also temporarily suspended, but later reopened.
 
Photo: Bern police
 
Witnesses to the rockfall told newspaper 20 Minuten that around a hundred people were hiking around the lake at the time.
 
One reader, who was on the opposite side of the lake when the rockfall occurred, said it lasted for around 20 seconds. 
 
“The noise was deafening,” he said. “Then we heard the screams of the wounded.”
 
The Gelmersee reservoir is a popular hiking spot in the Grimsel region, accessible via the Gelmerbahn, the steepest funicular in the world. 
gelmerseerock fall

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Landslide risk delays Gotthard rescue

Man still missing after Gotthard rock fall
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,729 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich
  2. Eight people missing after Graubünden rockfall: police
  3. Switzerland regains status in EU’s Horizon 2020 programme
  4. Noah and Mia remain most popular Swiss baby names
  5. Six injured in rockfall at popular Swiss lake
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/08
Säule 3a Investments - what to do... ?
25/08
SBB Tageskarte from Die Post
25/08
Road bike route advice
25/08
Useful Facebook groups for Zurich
25/08
Germany’s ‘Diesel Fear’ Leaves $5 Billion...
24/08
Tax form - questions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement