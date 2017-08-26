Advertisement

Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
26 August 2017
16:36 CEST+02:00
landslidehikersalpsswitzerland

Share this article

Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
The eight missing were hiking Wednesday on the Piz Cengalo mountain, near the Italian border, when the landslide struck. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
26 August 2017
16:36 CEST+02:00
The search for eight hikers missing in the Swiss Alps has been called off, police announced on Saturday, three days after they were lost in a massive landslide.

"We have done everything possible to find them, but (police) rescue official Andrea Mittner has announced this afternoon that the search has now been abandoned," Sandra Scianguetta, police spokeswoman for the eastern canton of Grisons, told AFP.

"We will not now be able to find anyone," Mittner was cited by Swiss media as saying.

The eight missing - four Germans, two Austrians and two Swiss - were hiking Wednesday on the Piz Cengalo mountain, near the Italian border, when the landslide struck, sending mud, rocks and dirt cascading down the mountain.

About 100 people were evacuated from the border village of Bondo, which was hit by the debris.

About 120 emergency workers equipped with infrared cameras and mobile phone detectors, helicopters and rescue dogs had been scouring a five-square-kilometre (1.9-square-mile) area of the disaster.

Dramatic footage from Wednesday showed an entire mountainside disintegrating, unleashing a mass of thick mud and sludge that tore up trees and demolished at least one building.

The landslide was so severe that the vibrations set off seismometers across Switzerland, measuring the equivalent of a 3.0-magnitude earthquake, according to the Swiss Seismological Service.

Experts suggested that climate change could be partially to blame for the disaster, with melting permafrost and an adjacent glacier likely destabilising the landmass.

There could be more landslides in the area, local geologist Andreas Huwiler warned.

landslidehikersalpsswitzerland

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Graubünden landslide: 'No one expected this kind of catastrophe'

Eight people missing after Graubünden rockfall: police

Swiss region blocks rally by Turkish politician

100-year-old funicular resurrected to reach Swiss village cut off by landslip

Italian DJ dies in Switzerland after government delays on assisted dying law

Ceneri rail tunnel moves closer to completing new alpine rail link

Report: Swiss permafrost ‘warmer than ever’

Skiers left disappointed as snow steers clear of Swiss slopes
Advertisement

More news

New talks in Lausanne to break Syria deadlock

Swiss helicopter crash: technical fault ruled out

Two dead in Swiss army helicopter crash
Advertisement

Fallen military pilot honoured in Payerne funeral

Fatal crash: pilot told to fly below safe altitude

Pilot of crashed Swiss jet confirmed dead

Army locates crashed Swiss jet, pilot still missing

Advertisement
4,706 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
  2. Alcohol consumption in Switzerland falls to lowest level for 70 years
  3. Graubünden landslide: 'No one expected this kind of catastrophe'
  4. Swiss woman charged with being 'jihadi tourist'
  5. Farah ends track career with victory in Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
Vaudois homebrewer
28/08
Information on "fiscale deal"
28/08
How do you get rid of your Swiss guests?
28/08
I'm not ready for Siri yet.. are you?
28/08
Where should i live in Switzerland?
28/08
Driving a Swiss diesel into London Low Emission...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement