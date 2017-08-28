Advertisement

Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
28 August 2017
08:57 CEST+02:00
missing person

Share this article

Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
28 August 2017
08:57 CEST+02:00
Police in the canton of Vaud are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old au pair.
The Spanish woman, named as Lucia C., works as an au pair on the Swiss Riviera, the area between Lausanne and Montreux on the shore of Lake Geneva. 
 
She was last seen by friends on Friday night, reported Le Matin, but did not return home.
 
The car she was using – a grey Audi A3 – was found damaged at Monts-de Corsier north of Vevey on Saturday morning at around 6am, police said.
 
But so far, despite an extensive police search involving dogs, drones and helicopter, the young woman has not been found. 
 
According to police Lucia is 163cm tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and light chestnut hair, wearing a blue top with a butterfly pattern, white trousers, gold-coloured shoes and a bronze watch.
 
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Vaud police on 021 333 5333. 
 
missing person

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Criminal probe opened after musician vanishes

Swiss yachtsman missing in Polynesia

Search continues in Chur River for missing boy

Body found in France linked to missing woman

Body of missing teenage Polish hiker found

Asylum seeker identified as victim in Bern woods

Missing autistic girl's clothing found by river

Poles start extradition of Geneva murder suspect
Advertisement

More news

Search is on for missing Lausanne mountain hiker

Body could be missing boater

Missing hiker found alive after three days
Advertisement
Advertisement
4,672 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
  2. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  3. Federer, Nadal set to pounce at injury-hit US Open
  4. Bondo landslide: did hikers get sufficient warning?
  5. IN PICS: Swiss wrestling and stone throwing at Unspunnen
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/08
Bellingua Lang. School info
29/08
Fitness center with Childcare - Zürich?
29/08
Deposit a personal US check?
29/08
Germany’s ‘Diesel Fear’ Leaves $5 Billion...
29/08
Tax return - time it takes to get money back
29/08
Social work in Val de Bagnes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement