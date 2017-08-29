EPFL stages first ever public showcase of drone technology

Photo: Peter Linehan

Members of the public can watch drone racing, learn how to fly a drone and get an insight into the latest drone research in a new event at EPFL, the federal technology institute in Lausanne, this weekend.

The first ever ‘Drone Days’ event, held on the EPFL campus from September 1st to 3rd, aims to be “a fixture on the Swiss drone scene” said EPFL in a statement

Free for the general public to attend, the weekend will include a series of drone races, where the country’s top pilots will compete at speeds of up to 150km/hr in the skies above the campus.

Visitors can also sign up to fly a drone, experience drone flight using virtual reality goggles, and test a crash-resistant drone with Flyability, a start-up that began life at EPFL.

An interactive exhibition will showcase leading drone-technology research projects being conducted by EPFL, including demonstrations of emerging innovations.

EPFL is at the forefront of drone technology developments in Switzerland.

And in January 2016 EPFL spin-off Flyability test drove its crash-resistant drone into a glacier to show how it can explore the most inaccessible areas of the planet.

Switzerland has embraced drone technology to a large extent.

But issues have also arisen.

According to Swiss law, no permit is needed to fly a drone that weighs under 30kg, although the pilot must always keep the drone in sight and it should not be flown over gatherings of people.