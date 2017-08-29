Advertisement

EPFL stages first ever public showcase of drone technology

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 August 2017
11:19 CEST+02:00
epfldrones

Share this article

EPFL stages first ever public showcase of drone technology
Photo: Peter Linehan
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 August 2017
11:19 CEST+02:00
Members of the public can watch drone racing, learn how to fly a drone and get an insight into the latest drone research in a new event at EPFL, the federal technology institute in Lausanne, this weekend.
The first ever ‘Drone Days’ event, held on the EPFL campus from September 1st to 3rd, aims to be “a fixture on the Swiss drone scene” said EPFL in a statement
 
Free for the general public to attend, the weekend will include a series of drone races, where the country’s top pilots will compete at speeds of up to 150km/hr in the skies above the campus.
 
Visitors can also sign up to fly a drone, experience drone flight using virtual reality goggles, and test a crash-resistant drone with Flyability, a start-up that began life at EPFL. 
 
An interactive exhibition will showcase leading drone-technology research projects being conducted by EPFL, including demonstrations of emerging innovations. 
 
EPFL is at the forefront of drone technology developments in Switzerland. 
 
Last December the institute announced that researchers had developed a drone with ‘feathered’ wings that can mimic bird flight. 
 
And in January 2016 EPFL spin-off Flyability test drove its crash-resistant drone into a glacier to show how it can explore the most inaccessible areas of the planet. 
 
Switzerland has embraced drone technology to a large extent. 
 
Earlier this year Swiss Post trialled a drone delivery service to shuttle laboratory samples between hospitals in Ticino. Parcel delivery by drone is also in development. 
 
Drones are also being developed to help farmers with crop-spraying and aid rescuers find missing people
 
But issues have also arisen. 
 
Last year several prisons said they intended to install anti-drone systems to prevent drones being used to deliver contraband to prisoners. 
 
And there have been instances of drones being used illegally, such as above public gatherings, including above a nudist waterpark near Bern. 
 
According to Swiss law, no permit is needed to fly a drone that weighs under 30kg, although the pilot must always keep the drone in sight and it should not be flown over gatherings of people.  
epfldrones

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Swiss scientists: climate change raises CO2 emissions from alpine streams

Swiss scientists create new 'contactless' system to monitor premature babies

EPFL named world’s top ‘young’ university once again

EPFL photo-mapping project reveals 1960s Switzerland

Swiss Post trials drone deliveries between hospitals

Swiss are European patent champions once again

EPFL scientist blocked by Trump finally arrives in Boston

Residents of ‘noisiest city in Switzerland’ asked to record din
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland regains status in EU’s Horizon 2020 programme

ETH Zurich named top university in continental Europe in prestigious ranking

4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal
Advertisement

Zurich scientists use 3D printer to create lifelike silicon heart

Seven Swiss companies affected by global cyber attacks

Humanoid robot is star of Geneva conference

Swiss court convicts man for ‘liking’ defamatory Facebook post
Advertisement
4,675 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  2. Ten brilliant Swiss traditions to experience this autumn
  3. Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021
  4. Federer, Nadal set to pounce at injury-hit US Open
  5. Bondo landslide: did hikers get sufficient warning?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
Low-fat diet could kill you, major study shows
30/08
Tylenol (Paracetamol), Ibuprofen, and other...
30/08
Hello! How do you feel about driving in Switzerland?
30/08
Iway internet
30/08
CV translation to German for RAV
30/08
Is there a 'market' for parking spaces in Zug...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
View all notices
Advertisement