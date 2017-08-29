Advertisement

Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 August 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
erasmuseducationeu

Share this article

Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021
Photo: diego_cervo/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
29 August 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
Swiss students will have to wait several more years before they regain full rights to participate in the European Union’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme.
Switzerland has been suspended from full membership of the programme since 2014, after the country voted in favour of an anti-immigration initiative that contravened its free movement agreement with the EU. 
 
A few months later, the Swiss government approved an interim solution, ringfencing 23 million francs in grants for Swiss students to allow them to continue with their exchange plans. As a ‘partner country’ of the scheme, rather than a full member, it arranged a series of bilateral agreements with individual European universities under the new name Swiss-European Mobility Programme (SEMP).
 
This temporary solution has been a success in terms of participation, but it offers more limited opportunities for students than full membership of the Erasmus+ scheme would.
 
Late last year Switzerland resolved its immigration issues with the EU, and Swiss scientists – also suspended from EU schemes after the 2014 referendum – have already regained their status in EU projects.
 
Now students and education groups are demanding the government resolve the Erasmus question too. 
 
On Monday a petition signed by 10,000 people was lodged with the federal government, demanding that Switzerland resume its negotiations with the EU on the subject so that Swiss students can be reintegrated in the programme by 2018. 
 
However it seems they will have to wait a little longer, since the government wants to extend its temporary solution until the end of 2020. 
 
One stumbling block is money: Brussels is demanding Switzerland pay a higher contribution to the scheme’s budget than the alpine country has already approved for its interim solution. As a result, the Federal Council feels it is unrealistic for those negotiations to be concluded before 2018, reported news agency ATS
 
However in a statement the government’s own education commission has said it is imperative that those negotiations restart immediately.
 
Though the commission supports the temporary solution, it should not continue long-term as that would risk “disadvantaging training institutions, the scientific community and the students involved,” it said. 
erasmuseducationeu

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Switzerland regains status in EU’s Horizon 2020 programme

ETH Zurich named top university in continental Europe in prestigious ranking

Immigration: fewer EU citizens are coming to Switzerland

Free movement with EU has boosted Swiss job market: report

Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees

ETH Zurich has 'best reputation' in continental Europe

Not so 'handy': Switzerland left out as EU ends roaming charges

Survey: a majority of Swiss favour free movement
Advertisement

More news

Swiss voters favour male candidates: study

Survey: narrow majority in favour of pension reform

Swiss government slams SVP’s self-determination initiative

Advertisement

Swiss-German, middle-aged and male: is this Switzerland’s new federal councillor?

Two Swiss cantons get the go-ahead for online voting

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern

Swiss foreign minister Burkhalter to leave government in October
Advertisement
4,675 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish au pair missing on Swiss Riviera
  2. Ten brilliant Swiss traditions to experience this autumn
  3. Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021
  4. Federer, Nadal set to pounce at injury-hit US Open
  5. Bondo landslide: did hikers get sufficient warning?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/08
CV translation to German for RAV
30/08
Basel VS Zurich
30/08
Hello! How do you feel about driving in Switzerland?
30/08
Low-fat diet could kill you, major study shows
30/08
Behind on Credit Card Payments
30/08
Seeking English speaking hairdresser Grenchen
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
View all notices
Advertisement