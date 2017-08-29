Ten brilliant Swiss traditions to experience this autumn

Summer may be coming to an end, but there are still plenty of reasons to get outside as the nights draw in. The Local gives you a run-down of the best Swiss festivities to experience this autumn.

Take a boozy walk in the Lavaux vineyards

Photo: Caroline Bishop

Now in its 23rd year, the Route Gourmande in the vineyards between Montreux and Vevey is a fabulous day out if you like the local wines. Buy your pass (a glass and a special neck pouch to put it in), and then stroll a five kilometre route through the vineyards. Dotted along the way are seven food stands and many more wine stations where you are entitled to copious food and drink, included in the ticket price. This year’s event is held on September 9th and the menu includes foie gras panna cotta, smoked lake fish, grilled pork, meringue and cream and plenty of local chasselas and pinot noir.

Watch the cows come down from the mountains

Photo: Caroline Bishop

One truly Swiss sign that the long, hot summer is coming to an end is the sight of cows trooping through mountain villages on their way back to the valley farms for the winter. Called the désalpe/Alpabfahrt, it’s cause for celebration: after all, the cows have spent a successful summer living on the alpine pastures and producing flavour-rich milk which their herdsmen and women turn into delicious cheese.

On the day of the descent the cows are decorated with floral headdresses and large bells before parading through the village. Locals and visitors from miles around gather to watch them, scoff alpine cheese and drink Swiss wine. Bell-ringers, alphorn players and cheese-making demonstrations add to the entertainment.

There are cattle descents all over the Swiss Alps; one of the most popular is in Charmey in the Fribourg prealps, this year held on September 23rd. Alternatively, head to Leukerbad for a sheep descent instead – on September 10th some 800 sheep will parade down from the Gemmi pass to Leuk, accompanied by various convivial festivities.

Enjoy the Bénichon in Bulle

Photo: Benichon de Bulle

Originally a thanksgiving festival, the Bénichon lost its religious connotations several centuries ago and is now a folk festival celebrating rural life and the end of the harvest. It is most associated with villages in the Fribourg region, most notably in the town of Bulle , which holds this year’s on the weekend of September 9th and 10th.

Centre to the party is eating: visitors are served a special Bénichon menu, which traditionally comprises cuchaule – a plaited bread served with mustard – before cabbage soup, then smoked ham and potatoes, rounded off with meringues and cream. Entertainment comprises folk music, alphorn playing and flag-throwing.

Celebrate the start of the wine harvest in Neuchâtel

Photo: Fete des vendanges

One of Switzerland’s main wine-growing regions, Neuchâtel has ample reason to celebrate the start of the year’s harvest, which it does in ebullient fashion at the end of September (22nd to 24th). For three days the city centre gets into the festival spirit. A series of parades feature kids in fancy dress, huge floats covered in elaborate floral decorations, Guggenmusik bands, and carts loaded with grape-growers’ tools and equipment. A fireworks display will be held over the lake on the Saturday night.

Try chestnut jam in Ticino

Photo: Remy Steinegger/Swiss Tourism

Chestnuts are an integral part of the cuisine in Switzerland’s Italian-speaking canton of Ticino. Head to Ascona on October 7th for the annual Festa delle castagne (chestnut festival), where over 2,000kg of this humble foodstuff is available to be scoffed in a variety of formats: roasted on the fire, as jam or honey, as ice cream, in cake. Other local food including polenta, mortadella cheese and Merlot wine is also on the menu. Music and a market add to the festivities.

Go truffle-hunting in Bonvillars

Photo: Bonvillars truffle market

Didn’t know truffles grew in Switzerland? Well they do around Bonvillars. Each autumn this town in the Jura Vaudois celebrates this gourmet foodstuff with a market bringing together truffle producers, chefs, connoisseurs and truffle-hunting dogs. As well as enjoying the market and sampling truffle-based dishes in local restaurants (fondue with truffle, anyone?), visitors can find out more on organized truffle-hunting walks, demonstrations and cooking workshops. This year’s event is on October 28th.

Ride the carousel at Basel Herbstmesse

Photo: Basel Tourism

The oldest fair in Switzerland, the Herbstmesse dates back to 1471 when the mayor of Basel was granted the right to hold an autumn fair. Traditionally it’s held from exactly midday on the Saturday before October 30th to the following third Sunday evening (this year October 28th to November 12th).

Held in seven venues in the city, the fair comprises tons of fairground rides, hundreds of stalls selling artisan crafts and food, plus installations and street entertainment. Scoff flammküchen, raclette or bratwurst at Barfüsserplatz, ride the bumper cars in Münsterplatz or freak yourself out on the ghost train at Kaserne.

Scoff sausages at St Martin’s Fair

Photo: David Pursehouse

choucroute garnie (pictured) remain the centre of the traditional St Martin’s menu, served in village restaurants across the Jura area from November 10th to 13th. On the following weekend – known as the Revira – a large artisan market takes place in Porrentruy. Dating back centuries, the Feast of St Martin in the Jura was traditionally a festival to celebrate the end of the harvest, where farming families would get together to eat a pig that was slaughtered to provide the makings of a huge meal. These days pork dishes such as(pictured) remain the centre of the traditional St Martin’s menu, served in village restaurants across the Jura area from November 10th to 13th. On the following weekend – known as the Revira – a large artisan market takes place in Porrentruy.

See beetroots turned into incredible lanterns

Photo: Micha L Rieser/Wikimedia Commons

Much as many of us like to create a pumpkin lantern at Halloween, the town of Richterswil on lake Zurich has its own variation on the theme. On the second Saturday in November (this year the 11th) the town stages an incredible lantern procession, where some 29,000kg of beets are hollowed out, illuminated by 50,000 candles and formed into impressive displays that are paraded through the village in an after-dark procession known as the Räbechilbi . A tradition since the 1920s, the event also includes a market earlier in the day where you can pick up a bite to eat and enjoy musical entertainment. Some 20,000 spectators are expected this year.

Eat onion soup and Glühwein at 5am

Photo: Caroline Bishop

Before the Christmas markets kick off, head to Bern on the fourth Monday in November (this year, the 27th) for the Zibelemarit (onion market), when veg growers from the region come into town to sell 50 tons of onions and garlic presented in pretty braided strings. Dating back to the 15th century, this festival has become an excuse to eat, drink and be merry – all with an onion theme. It starts at 5am, so get up early and join the locals by tucking into onion soup and onion tart, drinking Glühwein and throwing confetti at each other.

