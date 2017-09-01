Advertisement

Storm sparks another big landslide, Bondo hit again

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
1 September 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
landslidebondopopular

Share this article

Storm sparks another big landslide, Bondo hit again
Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
1 September 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
Another major landslide sent rocks and mud towards the beleaguered village of Bondo in the canton of Graubünden on Thursday night, village authorities said.
A violent thunderstorm in the area caused instable rock to detach from the Piz Cengalo mountain, sparking a wave of mud, rock and debris to flow towards Bondo in a near-repeat of the events of August 23rd when three million cubic metres of rock detached from the same mountainside.
 
Police spokesman Roman Rüegg told news agency ATS that the size of the latest landslide could not yet be measured, but it was significant. 
 
The authorities had feared another, saying that a further 500,000 to one million cubic metres of rock remained prone to fall and could be destabilized by the bad weather.
 
 
The latest landslip once again filled Bondo’s rockfall retention reservoir, which had been partially emptied after it was overwhelmed by the first landslide, said the Bregaglia commune in a statement.
 
Streets that were spared during the first landslide were hit this time. The mass of sludge also covered the riverbed and two access roads, cutting off the village.
 
No one was in Bondo at the time, since the village had remained evacuated following the first rockfall last week. However residents and hotel guests in the neighbouring village of Spino were evacuated and two elderly people had to be rescued by Rega helicopter. 
 
Houses in Spino and the villages of Promontogno and Sotoponte were damaged, with some completely destroyed, added ATS. 
 
No one was injured.
 
 
Authorities in the area have said that the clean up and reconstruction of Bondo could take several years, with the damage estimated to be several million francs. 
 
Mayor of Bondo Anna Giacometti said the authorities had already released 800,000 francs in aid.
 
And on Thursday charity Chaîne de Bonheur/Glückskette launched an appeal to help the village, pledging an initial 260,000 francs to villagers and small businesses in the area, said ATS
landslidebondopopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland

Clear-up after Swiss landslide could take ‘several years’

Bondo landslide: did hikers get sufficient warning?

IN PICS: Swiss wrestling and stone throwing at Unspunnen

Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police

Graubünden landslide: 'No one expected this kind of catastrophe'

Eight people missing after Graubünden rockfall: police

Libyan preacher on benefits investigated for suspected hate speech at Swiss mosque
Advertisement

More news

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin

IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass
Advertisement

Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier

IN PICS: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal

Survey: immigrants in Switzerland are happy to be here
Advertisement
4,676 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C
  2. Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police
  3. Three Swiss cantons demand more work permits for non-EU foreigners
  4. There are now 2.1 million foreigners in Switzerland
  5. Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/09
Rent to Purchase price ratio
02/09
Shops for engagement rings?
02/09
Prosthodontist /Dental prosthetics specialist
02/09
Tennis in Basel
02/09
Selling on Amazon FBA from Switzerland
02/09
Largest English Book Store
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
View all notices
Advertisement