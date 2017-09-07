Advertisement

Swiss innovators create pink chocolate and blue wine

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
7 September 2017
09:14 CEST+02:00
fooddrinkruby chocolateblue winepopular

Share this article

Swiss innovators create pink chocolate and blue wine
Ruby chocolate and the ruby bean it derives from. Photo: Barry Callebaut
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
7 September 2017
09:14 CEST+02:00
Zurich-based world-leading confectionery company Barry Callebaut has created a pink-hued chocolate that it claims is the first new natural chocolate colour since the white variety was introduced 80 years ago.
Called ‘ruby’ chocolate, it is made from the ruby cocoa bean, which gives it a natural pinkish colour and a “fresh berry fruitiness,” the company said in a statement
 
The new chocolate is a result of more than a decade’s research and development on the ruby bean, Callebaut’s Chief Innovation & Quality Officer Peter Boone told the press when the product was revealed at a launch event in Shanghai on Wednesday. 
 
However you can’t pick some up in the shops just yet – it will take at least six months before consumers will see ruby chocolate sitting alongside dark, milk and white on the supermarket shelves. 
 
The pink chocolate joins a growing global trend for unusually coloured foods including ‘rainbow’ bagels and purple cauliflower.
 
It’s a trend that another Swiss-based producer is joining by producing blue wine.
 
Start-up Geneva Blue launched its blue wine in the city of Calvin at the beginning of July, its co-founders told La Tribune de Geneve last week. 
 
Photo: Geneva Blue
 
“We wanted above all to give a new image to wine, which is considered by young people as old-fashioned,” Geneva Blue’s Thomas Heinimann told the paper.
 
Intended to mimic the blue of Lake Geneva, the wine is made from a blend of white grape varieties and derives its blue colour from the natural pigments present in grape skins plus the addition of colour stabilizer E-133. 
 
“The wine is naturally blue. All we do is intensify the colour,” said Heinimann.
 
The company wanted to use local grapes, but producers weren’t keen on the idea, so the wine is made from grapes imported from Spain.
 
So far, private customers have warmed to the idea but bars and restaurants are more “reticent,” Heinimann said. 
 
 
fooddrinkruby chocolateblue winepopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Giant granny will visit Geneva this autumn

How to be a champion Swiss wrestler

Precious cheese rescued from landslide-hit Graubünden valley

Valais man wins over a million francs on the horses... with a 2.50 franc bet

Swiss resident dies after running into bonfire at Burning Man festival

Storm sparks another big landslide, Bondo hit again

Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland

IN PICS: Swiss wrestling and stone throwing at Unspunnen

Advertisement

More news

Libyan preacher on benefits investigated for suspected hate speech at Swiss mosque

Swiss eggs declared fipronil-free

Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale

Advertisement

Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin
Advertisement
4,926 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Switzerland ranked the safest place for expats to live
  2. Geneva opts for bridge over lake instead of tunnel
  3. Switzerland celebrates cultural heritage with open weekend
  4. Precious cheese rescued from landslide-hit Graubünden valley
  5. Ten fabulous city-breaks easily reached by train from Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/09
Vacuum cleaner, microwave, iron and iron desk
08/09
Can a man and a woman be just friends?
08/09
British drivers freed after three months in...
08/09
Searches on Google and the English Forum
08/09
Looking for few household items - maybe you...
08/09
Julian Assange is a nazi
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
View all notices
Advertisement