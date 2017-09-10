Advertisement

Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
10 September 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
glaciertriftnaturepopular

Share this article

Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated
More than 220 people living in the ski resort of Saas-Fee had to leave their homes on Saturday. Photo: Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
10 September 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
Part of the Swiss alpine glacier Trift in the country's south collapsed on Sunday, but caused no damage or casualties and residents evacuated from the area can return home, police in Valais canton said.
More than 220 people living in the ski resort of Saas-Fee had to leave their homes on Saturday as authorities feared a collapse of the glacier could trigger an ice avalanche which could reach the village.
 
The lower part of the glacier collapsed early Sunday but did not reach the houses, allowing residents to return and for a local road to reopen, though hiking trails remain closed, police said in a statement.
 
Geologists had recently noticed significant movement along the "tongue" of the Trift glacier, up to 130 centimetres in a single day, local authorities said.
 
"There remains only about a third" of the unstable tongue of the Trift glacier, police said, adding that the area is under surveillance and "the situation will be continually reevaluated."
 
The glacier had been under observation since October 2014, when the area was closed for three weeks. With a return to colder temperatures, the situation stabilised and the access ban was lifted.
 
But since the start of the week, movement had increased on the lower part of the glacier.
 
In late August, a massive rockfall triggered an avalanche which buried eight hikers in another valley in the Swiss Alps, near Bondo.
glaciertriftnaturepopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Radar that predicted Trift glacier collapse was installed just days earlier

Swiss innovators create pink chocolate and blue wine

Giant granny will visit Geneva this autumn

How to be a champion Swiss wrestler

Valais man wins over a million francs on the horses... with a 2.50 franc bet

Swiss resident dies after running into bonfire at Burning Man festival

Storm sparks another big landslide, Bondo hit again

Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Libyan preacher on benefits investigated for suspected hate speech at Swiss mosque

Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer
Advertisement

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains

IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass
Advertisement
4,869 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated
  2. How to make the most of autumn food in Switzerland
  3. Should rich grandparents be obliged to financially support relatives in need?
  4. Radar that predicted Trift glacier collapse was installed just days earlier
  5. Swiss star Hingis wins two doubles titles in two days
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/09
Help: Redundancy but with complexity
11/09
Is one poor if they don't earn CHF 120k?
11/09
Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise around Bern?
11/09
Major mistakes for driving exam
11/09
Where do you find cleaners / domestic helpers?
11/09
Vitamix 5200 - bring my US one or buy new in...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement