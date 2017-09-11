At least 30 injured in accident at Andermatt train station

Andermatt station. File photo: Kecko/Flickr

At least 30 people were injured in an accident involving a train at Andermatt rail station in the canton of Uri on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am during a manoeuvre involving a train from the Matterhorn-Gotthard-Bahn, the rail company said in a statement.

The locomotive was supposed to move from the back of the five-carriage train to the front on a parallel track.