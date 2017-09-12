Advertisement

Swiss army plane crashes in mountains

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 September 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
armyplanemissing

Share this article

Swiss army plane crashes in mountains
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 September 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
The wreckage of a PC-7 plane belonging to the Swiss army was found on the Schreckhorn mountain on Tuesday afternoon after going missing that morning.
The military aircraft set off on a routine flight from Payerne airfield in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday at around 8.30am with just one person, an experienced pilot, on board.
 
It was due to land in Locarno in  the canton of Ticino an hour later, but failed to arrive at the expected time. 
 
A search operation was launched and the plane was located at around 4pm on the Schreckhorn in the Bernese Oberland, the army said in a statement.
 
A recovery operation will commence as soon as the weather permits. 
 
Currently the pilot has not been found.
 
 
armyplanemissing

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Swiss army plane crash: pilot found dead

Spanish au pair who went missing in Switzerland ‘has amnesia’ says father

Swiss Army tests out new combat uniform

Two teenagers and pilot dead in Swiss plane crash

Swiss government rejects call to ban vegans from military service

Switzerland takes step closer to military conscription for women

Solar plane aiming for stratosphere makes test flight

World War Two explosives found in Bern apartment block
Advertisement

More news

UK police search for missing man in Switzerland

Swiss flight aborted after ‘explosion’ in engine

More army ammunition missing from barracks
Advertisement

Workers paid lowest wage for army boots

Vegan wins battle to be accepted by Swiss army

Army chopper crash caused by power line

People in Switzerland ‘fly too much’ says environment body
Advertisement
4,924 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated
  2. Hostility towards Muslims on the rise in Switzerland
  3. At least 30 injured in accident at Andermatt train station
  4. Radar that predicted Trift glacier collapse was installed just days earlier
  5. How to make the most of autumn food in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Apple -has another phone
13/09
Can my landlord make me pay to paint my apartment
13/09
Anybody live in Walchwil?
13/09
Transport at Night - From Geneva to Satigny
13/09
Reason to reject nachmieter
13/09
Find IT job with no German skills?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement