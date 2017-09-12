Advertisement

Swiss price watchdog slams Booking.com for ‘abusive’ fees

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 September 2017
13:08 CEST+02:00
hotelstravelbooking

Share this article

Swiss price watchdog slams Booking.com for ‘abusive’ fees
Photo: BrianAJackson/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
12 September 2017
13:08 CEST+02:00
The Swiss federal price watchdog has opened formal proceedings against hotel booking platform Booking.com for what it deems are abusive fees paid by Swiss hoteliers using the website.
During an investigation, watchdog Stefan Meierhans examined commissions paid by hoteliers to the site and found indications of abusive prices, news agency ATS reported on Tuesday. 
 
According to Meierhans, Booking.com was not interested in negotiating an amicable agreement on the issue, therefore he has now opened formal proceedings against the company. 
 
Unless the website decides to enter into discussions, Meierhans will take a unilateral decision to fix commissions at certain rates, a judgement which could be appealed at the federal civil court.
 
It’s not the first time Booking.com has been in trouble with the Swiss authorities. 
 
In October 2015 the Swiss competition commission ruled that the site and others like it were imposing certain contractual obligations on hoteliers that were illegal. They did not allow hoteliers to set lower prices or offer a higher number of rooms through other marketing channels. 
 
Since then Booking.com and Expedia have adopted less restrictive clauses.
 
Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com is now one of the world’s biggest and best-known booking sites, covering hotels and holiday properties in 225 countries around the world.
 
hotelstravelbooking

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Ten fabulous city-breaks easily reached by train from Switzerland

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland

Summer travel: 26 things to do in Switzerland’s 26 cantons

Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer

These are officially the five friendliest hotels in Switzerland

Easter getaways more popular than ever with Swiss

World's shortest international flight to be grounded for good

Why slow-burn Lausanne is a place you grow to love
Advertisement

More news

Geneva opts for bridge over lake instead of tunnel

Lausanne takes Lucerne’s lead by testing out extra-long bendy buses

Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland
Advertisement

Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours

Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin

SBB plans new speedy connection between Zurich and Milan
Advertisement
4,924 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated
  2. Hostility towards Muslims on the rise in Switzerland
  3. At least 30 injured in accident at Andermatt train station
  4. Radar that predicted Trift glacier collapse was installed just days earlier
  5. How to make the most of autumn food in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Apple -has another phone
13/09
Can my landlord make me pay to paint my apartment
13/09
Anybody live in Walchwil?
13/09
Transport at Night - From Geneva to Satigny
13/09
Reason to reject nachmieter
13/09
Find IT job with no German skills?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement