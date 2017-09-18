Advertisement

Geneva University launches new course to help imams integrate in Swiss society

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 September 2017
11:24 CEST+02:00
geneva universityimamislam

Share this article

Geneva University launches new course to help imams integrate in Swiss society
Geneva University. Photo: Jack/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 September 2017
11:24 CEST+02:00
As the academic year begins at the University of Geneva (Unige), a new programme is on offer that aims to help imams in Switzerland integrate into Swiss society.
Speaking to La Tribune de Genève, Unige’s rector Yves Flückiger said the new programme would include courses in French language, political philosophy, human rights and ethics. 
 
The optional programme is open to imams and people who teach in Islamic centres and has come out of discussions with Geneva cantonal government, he said. 
 
Though normally participants would pay for it, the pilot year is being funded by Unige and the canton, which will cover the 10,000 franc per person costs for 10-12 participants.
 
“Our mission is not to train imams but to contribute to their integration,” said Flückiger.
 
Besides the programme for imams, the university will also offer courses teaching Islamic theology to all students, and a series of conferences focusing on Islamic thought. 
 
The initiative is in keeping with the university’s international outlook,  Flückiger said, in the same vein as last year’s new scheme, Horizon Academique, which allowed 35 refugee students to sit in on classes for free.  
geneva universityimamislam

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Winterthur imam charged with incitement to murder

Controversial Swiss mosque to close its doors

Three injured in shooting at Islamic Centre in Zurich

Two arrested in police raid on Basel mosque

Women shoppers flout burqa ban in Ticino

'I only posted Isis videos because I liked the music'

Swiss tourists warned of French burqa ban

Zurich pulls plug on Islamic kindergarten
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland moves a step closer to voting on nationwide burqa ban

Polls show Swiss pension reform hangs in the balance

Hostility towards Muslims on the rise in Switzerland
Advertisement

Should rich grandparents be obliged to financially support relatives in need?

St Gallen school sports day cancelled due to over-competitive parents

There are now 2.1 million foreigners in Switzerland

Three Swiss cantons demand more work permits for non-EU foreigners
Advertisement
4,882 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Djibril Cissé 'one million percent' confident of sex tape exoneration
  2. Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'
  3. Swiss ski resorts wake up to September snow
  4. Geneva University launches new course to help imams integrate in Swiss society
  5. Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/09
Lower salaries for over-50s
19/09
Home Automation in Switzerland
19/09
My dog was attacked at a dog daycare
18/09
Expeida rant
18/09
Is the Mohrenkopf a racist piece of candy?
18/09
Lausanne - Looking for temporary place
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement