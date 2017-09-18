Advertisement

Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 September 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
juramoutierreferendum

Share this article

Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura
The Jura flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
18 September 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
Three months after the town of Moutier voted to leave the canton of Bern and join the Jura, two neighbouring communes have rejected a plan to follow suit.
Sorvilier and Belprahon voted on Sunday to stay in the canton of Bern, finally concluding a politically sensitive issue that has rumbled on for decades. 
 
Sorvilier’s decision was not seen as a surprise, reported news agency ATS, since a yes vote would have led to it becoming a Jura-ruled enclave surrounded by three Bern-led communes.
 
Belprahon’s vote was closer – the ‘no’ camp won by just seven votes – and the outcome is more surprising. The commune is right next to Moutier and is often considered a suburb of the town, so a cantonal border between them would make little sense, yes campaigners had said
 
Canton Bern’s government hailed the results, speaking of a “historic day”. 
 
“The government understands the disappointment of all those who had wanted to change canton, but democracy has spoken,” president Bernhard Pulver is quoted by ATS as saying. 
 
The two votes should be the last in a long political campaign fought by separatists in French-speaking areas of canton Bern (the Jura Bernois).
 
 
The issue dates right back to 1815 when seven districts of the French-speaking Swiss Jura mountains were given to canton Bern at the Congress of Vienna. 
 
After the Second World War there was increasing discontent within those districts, with many feeling marginalized by the German-speaking majority government.
 
That led to the birth of a separatist movement and a series of referendums in the 1970s, resulting in the creation of the canton of Jura in 1979, which aimed to unite those districts who wanted to leave Bern.
 
However at the time only three districts voted to join it, the other four – including Moutier – opting to stay with Bern despite their language differences. 
 
But separatist activism continued, and with an increasingly pro-Jura administration in Moutier in recent years, the tide began to turn. 
 
In 2013 the area voted in another, consultative, referendum, with a majority of people in Moutier expressing their support for the Jura. 
 
It is that referendum which led to the definitive vote on Moutier’s future last June.
 
However it remains to be seen if this is actually the end of the saga. 
 
Moutier’s referendum is currently subject to several appeals, with individuals challenging the result over alleged voter fraud and other irregularities. 
 
juramoutierreferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Switzerland moves a step closer to voting on nationwide burqa ban

Jura question: Another village launches campaign to leave canton Bern

Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway

‘Mouxit’: Moutier’s decision highlights Switzerland’s cultural divide

Moutier makes historic decision to leave canton Bern

Jura's separatist struggle: Why one Swiss village may vote to quit its canton

Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout

Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know
Advertisement

More news

This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor

Trump nominates new ambassador to Switzerland

Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021
Advertisement

Swiss voters favour male candidates: study

Survey: narrow majority in favour of pension reform

Swiss government slams SVP’s self-determination initiative

Swiss-German, middle-aged and male: is this Switzerland’s new federal councillor?
Advertisement
4,814 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Djibril Cissé 'one million percent' confident of sex tape exoneration
  2. Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'
  3. Swiss ski resorts wake up to September snow
  4. Geneva University launches new course to help imams integrate in Swiss society
  5. Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/09
Lower salaries for over-50s
19/09
Home Automation in Switzerland
19/09
My dog was attacked at a dog daycare
18/09
Expeida rant
18/09
Is the Mohrenkopf a racist piece of candy?
18/09
Lausanne - Looking for temporary place
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement