Swiss launches more ski flights between Sion and UK

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Swiss International Air Lines will offer additional flights between Sion airport in the Valais and London Heathrow this winter, expanding the route it trialled for two weeks last season.

A regular scheduled Saturday flight will operate between the two airports from January, Swiss Tourism said, adding to the February flights already announced

In total eight round trips will be offered over the season, bringing Britain-based visitors closer to major ski resorts in the Valais including Zermatt, Verbier and Crans-Montana.

Swiss first trialled the route last February for a short period.

Operated for Swiss by Helvetic Airways, prices start from £64/83 francs one way.

The flights will join those offered by new airline PowdAir , announced last March, which will run between Sion and five airports in the UK throughout the ski season from December 2017 to April 2018.

