Advertisement

Farmers suffer setback over cow horn subsidies

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 September 2017
12:38 CEST+02:00
cowhornsfarmer

Share this article

Farmers suffer setback over cow horn subsidies
One of the few cows with horns. File photo: The Local
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 September 2017
12:38 CEST+02:00
A bid to compensate farmers for not dehorning their cows failed to win support in parliament on Thursday.

Members of the Council of States rejected the so-called horned cow initiative, which would give farmers financial support if they chose not to remove the horns from their cattle, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

In Switzerland around nine out of ten cows no longer have horns, the agency reported at the time the initiative was launched last year.

The initiative“for the dignity of agricultural livestock” was brought by animal protection groups, the association for small and medium-sized farmers, Bio Suisse and ProSpecieRara.

Supporters argue that animals experience fear and pain when they are dehorned.

They want the government to offer monetary help to the owners of cows, bulls for breeding and goats with horns to offset the higher costs of maintaining the animals.

 “If nature has given cows horns, then they have the right to retain those horns,” argued Council of States member Anita Fetz of the Social Democratic Party.

But the government opposes the introduction of subsidies.

“The economic aspects need to be taken into account,” Agriculture Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told the chamber of parliament.

A parliamentary economics commission has estimated the cost to the government at 30 million francs assuming ten percent of cattle and goats retain their horns.

The risk of injury among animals or to humans is the principal reason why most farmers dehorn their cattle.

The initiative still has to be debated in the larger parliamentary chamber, the National Council, before going to a nationwide vote.

cowhornsfarmer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

How to protect yourself against cow attacks

Thief returns cow bells worth thousands

Study: grazing cows are worse for the environment

Zurich ferries drop horn tradition after local man complains

Swiss trainee vets to give cows acupuncture in new classes

Swiss police hunt person who abused calf

Animals on train tracks cause travel chaos

Herd of cows killed in fire on Swiss farm
Advertisement

More news

Escaped Swiss cow loses holiday rights

Highland cow gives farmers the runaround

Farmer loses appeal in row over noisy cow bells
Advertisement

Swiss region to shield tourists from 'killer cows'

Swiss army nabs French water to give to cows

Swiss army airlifts water to thirsty cows

Owner thought dog thrown in bin was dead
Advertisement
4,834 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss launches more ski flights between Sion and UK
  2. Start-up targets 'breathable air market' with Swiss air in a can
  3. Ignazio Cassis is elected Switzerland’s new federal councillor
  4. Leaders of Swiss Islamic organization face criminal charges
  5. Tourists bare all for Top of Europe photos
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/09
Catalan independence referendum vote
23/09
EF Project #5... the Handover!
23/09
Advantages of unemployment
22/09
Expeida rant
22/09
My new Green Mean machine!
22/09
Zürich police no longer fine for small amounts...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement