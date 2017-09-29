Home seeker in Basel offers Bentley GT as finder's fee for house in online ad

Photo: Josi Németh-Parker.

A man seeking a family house for four is offering his luxury car to anyone who can find him the perfect home.

It's not everyday a Bentley Continental GT is offered free online but an advert on real estate site tutti.ch features exactly that.

The advert offers the car as a fee to anyone who sources a family home in the Basel region for up to 4 million francs (€3.5 million).

"If it works out, I'm offering the Bentley as a finders fee," reads the advert. The car is worth 304,000 francs (€265,000) new, says the person who identifies themselves as the owner in the advert.

"The car is technically and optically in a top condition," adds the online classified. It is a second-hand former company car, Josi Németh-Parker told The Local by email.

When asked why he was offering the car, the owner told The Local that real estate agent fees in Basel are a key factor. "The fees would undoubtedly be higher, that is precisely why I am offering the car," said Németh-Parker.

He is seeking a family house in the canton of Basil-City in the 8200 post code.

A five percent real estate fee on a house of four million Swiss francs would amount to 200,000 francs (€175,000), excluding VAT and additional costs. A Bentley GT Continental is worth between €28,000 and €57,000 second hand.

Real estate fees in Switzerland are between three to five percent of the sale price of a property, with an additional seven percent VAT payable, according to Global Property Guide.

