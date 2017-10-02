Advertisement

Man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Isis propaganda by neighbour in Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 October 2017
17:17 CEST+02:00
zurich

Share this article

Man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Isis propaganda by neighbour in Zurich
Photo: iancucristi/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 October 2017
17:17 CEST+02:00
A 29-year-old Zurich resident hung the flag of the famous Tennessee-based whiskey on his roof. His neighbours however, thinking it was something else, allegedly accused him of being linked to Islamic extremism.

The neighbour had hung the flag beside another of the Italian tricolore on the roof of his apartment in Regensdorf, Zurich, where he moved into two months ago, according to a report in Swiss daily 20min.ch.

The man said he put up the whiskey flag (photo) because he found it funny but his neighbours somehow didn't share his sense of humour.

'Should we be afraid of you. Are you an IS-sympathizer?' read an anonymous note allegedly posted in the man's latter box, according to the report.

Was it the black and white writing that confused the neighbour? Photo: Photo: kornienkoalex/Depositphotos

The man says he asked around his neighbours but nobody confessed to writing the anonymous note. He says he will take legal action if he finds the culprit because of the "damage to his reputation," according to the article. 

READ MORE: Opinion: 12 things that surprised me about moving to Zurich

 

 

zurich

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Opinion: 12 things that surprised me about moving to Zurich

Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland

Former asylum seeker sets up alternative to Uber in Zurich

Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance

Zurich MP calls for limits on immigration to the canton

Survey: Zurich STILL most expensive city in Europe

Report: Switzerland is world’s best country for attracting talent

Islamic Council: Switzerland must ‘take Islamophobia seriously’
Advertisement

More news

Young Swiss socialists campaign for higher taxes on rich

Men’s group campaigns for Swiss fathers to play larger role in childcare

Swiss health insurance premiums to rise four percent on average in 2018
Advertisement

Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country

Swiss parliament in favour of tightening rules for mosques and imams

No federal law on handshaking in Swiss schools

Hundreds of young asylum seekers choose to disappear in Switzerland
Advertisement
4,851 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Study by Swiss bank UBS predicts property bubble in several major cities
  2. Man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Isis propaganda by neighbour in Zurich
  3. Police called to evacuate school near Zurich after dozens of children report breathing problems
  4. Trains between Geneva and Cointrin airport cancelled this Saturday
  5. Geneva voted Europe’s Leading City Break Destination at prestigious WTA ceremony
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/10
Zurich Fried Chicken
04/10
Swim in the lake near Locarno
04/10
Bye Bye Roman (Update: Polanski will not be...
04/10
Geneva Cointrin trains cancelled 7-8th October...
04/10
Waiting on the Job Offer in Zurich
04/10
Looking for an apartment to rent in Zurich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement