Advertisement

UBS boss warns technology could replace 30 percent of workforce

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2017
08:32 CEST+02:00
technologybusinessbankingubs

Share this article

UBS boss warns technology could replace 30 percent of workforce
Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2017
08:32 CEST+02:00
Swiss banking giant UBS could shed a third of its staff over the next decade as dramatic technological changes help it streamline operations, its chief told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday.
"We see a lot of contraction in the number of people in our industry," UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said in the interview, acknowledging that a large share of the bank's nearly 95,000 employees and contractors could eventually become redundant.
   
"You can have 30 percent less," he said, pointing out that technological changes would make banking operations "faster -- much more efficient, proficient," allowing a single banker to double his or her client load.
   
The change, he said, would not happen all at once.
   
"It's not the Big Bang; it's going to be very gradual," Ermotti said.
   
While there will surely be fewer jobs, he stressed that those remaining would "be much more interesting jobs, where the human content is crucial to the delivery of the service."
   
And while technology would help banks like UBS reduce costs, Ermotti pointed out that "you're also going to have to reinvest a lot of your savings to keep your tech capabilities up to speed."
technologybusinessbankingubs

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Prosecutors search Frankfurt subsidiary of Swiss bank UBS in tax evasion investigation

Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics

Credit Suisse launches digital piggy bank to teach kids how to handle money

Swiss bank reviews and restricts Venezuelan trades

Profits of Swiss bank UBS exceed expectations

Opinion: Why Switzerland is a great place to do business

Two Swiss cantons get the go-ahead for online voting

Chinese firm takes over Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta
Advertisement

More news

Study by Swiss bank UBS predicts property bubble in several major cities

Switzerland's main river port in Basel to be expanded

Start-up targets 'breathable air market' with Swiss air in a can
Advertisement

Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating

Switzerland refuses cooperation with Russia over fraud probe

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits
Advertisement
4,812 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  2. Bronze Age equipment found on Swiss mountain pass
  3. Trains between Geneva and Cointrin airport cancelled this Saturday
  4. Lausanne University professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry
  5. Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/10
Is Switzerland losing its expat mojo?
06/10
Woman jailed for not vaccinating her son
06/10
Landlord not paying back security deposit for...
06/10
Sbb ticket travel question
06/10
Phone broken how to get photos back?
06/10
Neon dress
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement