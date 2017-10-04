Advertisement

Young Swiss socialists campaign for higher taxes on rich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2017
11:33 CEST+02:00
taxrichmoney

Share this article

Young Swiss socialists campaign for higher taxes on rich
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2017
11:33 CEST+02:00
The youth wing of the Swiss Socialist Party on Wednesday launched their new popular initiative aiming to impose higher taxes on capital-rich people in Switzerland.
The so-called ‘99%’ initiative, which must now gain the required 100,000 signatures before it can be put to a referendum, targets the super-rich one percent who do not work but derive all their income from their financial assets.
 
Under the slogan ‘money doesn’t work, we do’, the initiative proposes higher taxes on revenue derived from capital over a fixed amount. 
 
Taxable interest, dividends and rental income totalling over 100,000 francs a year should be multiplied by 150 percent for tax purposes, say the young socialists. 
 
Such a system would bring in an additional five to ten billion francs to Swiss government coffers, says the youth party, which could allow the government to reduce taxes for those on low or middle incomes, or offer them other benefits such as exemption from health insurance premiums or free childcare. 
 
Ahead of launching their campaign for signatures, on Tuesday the Young Socialists staged a demonstration outside the house of Swiss People’s Party (SVP) MP Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, the daughter of former SVP leader Christoph Blocher.
 
Speaking to 20 Minuten, Young Socialist president Tamara Funiciello said Martullo-Blocher’s house had been chosen because she was a “symbol of the super-rich” and “swims in money like Scrooge McDuck while other people are not able to pay their rent or their health insurance premiums”.
 
Several politicians, including the president of the Socialist Party Christian Levrat, support the youth party’s initiative, said ATS.
 
 
taxrichmoney

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country

Swiss police investigate why Geneva toilets were clogged with cash

Valais man wins over a million francs on the horses... with a 2.50 franc bet

Credit Suisse launches digital piggy bank to teach kids how to handle money

Rüschlikon named most attractive commune in Switzerland

Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report

Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel

Ticino votes to adopt bin bag tax

Advertisement

More news

Men’s group campaigns for Swiss fathers to play larger role in childcare

Man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Isis propaganda by neighbour in Zurich

Swiss health insurance premiums to rise four percent on average in 2018
Advertisement

Swiss parliament in favour of tightening rules for mosques and imams

No federal law on handshaking in Swiss schools

Hundreds of young asylum seekers choose to disappear in Switzerland

Swiss vote against plan to save pensions
Advertisement
4,812 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  2. Bronze Age equipment found on Swiss mountain pass
  3. Trains between Geneva and Cointrin airport cancelled this Saturday
  4. Lausanne University professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry
  5. Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/10
Is Switzerland losing its expat mojo?
06/10
Woman jailed for not vaccinating her son
06/10
Landlord not paying back security deposit for...
06/10
Sbb ticket travel question
06/10
Phone broken how to get photos back?
06/10
Neon dress
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement