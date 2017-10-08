Advertisement

Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 October 2017
17:15 CEST+02:00
venezuelajournalistsarrests

Share this article

Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report
An anti-government protestor in Venezuela in June this year. File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 October 2017
17:15 CEST+02:00
An Italian, a Swiss and a Venezuelan journalist have been arrested as they prepared a report on a prison in northern Venezuela, human rights and press freedom groups said.

The trio includes Roberto Di Matteo (Italy), Filippo Rossi (Switzerland) and Jesus Medina (Venezuela). Rossi had previously been misidentified as Italian.

Critics say Venezuelan prisons are overpopulated and inmates are malnourished, despite government plans to reduce inmate populations.

"The Swiss Embassy in Caracas is in contact with the appropriate authorities and is assisting this Swiss national in accordance with the consular protections afforded him," the Swiss foreign ministry said.

The Italian foreign ministry said its mission "has been following from the very beginning the arrest of Italian national Roberto Di Matteo, and is in close contact with local authorities".

Di Matteo, Rossi and Medina were arrested Friday after entering Tocoron prison in northern Aragua state with a television crew, according to the rights group Foro Penal.

"They were... part of a media investigation when they were arrested," the national journalists union said.

Media rights groups did not confirm for which outlets the Italian and Swiss journalists were reporting. Medina is a photojournalist for anti-government website DolarToday.

The union released a photograph of the three journalists taken from the back, apparently handcuffed and escorted by two military personnel. Their cellphones and small cameras were confiscated.

Union representatives told AFP they saw the journalists were in good health late Saturday.

"They are doing well and show no signs of mistreatment," according to the SNTP union.

"They had an invitation to enter Tocoron. They had registered to enter when they were barred access and then arrested. It seems there was a counter-order to bar them access."

The journalists were first stopped by prison officials before being handed to the authorities, according to the union.

Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero said some of his group's lawyers had traveled to provide legal aid to the trio, who are being held by national police.

Late last year, rights group Una Ventana a La Libertad estimated that there are some 88,000 inmates across a country with an official prison capacity of 35,000.

President Nicolas Maduro's government, which says it is being unfairly disparaged in national and international media, says it has successfully applied measures to pacify prisons and raise their standards to international norms.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict

venezuelajournalistsarrests

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss journalist and colleagues released after arrest in Venezuela

Venezuela judges target protesters: jurist body

Venezuelans stole funds via Swiss acounts: FBI

UN urges Iran to stop arresting journalists
Advertisement

More news

Swiss humanitarian aid worker abducted in Darfur

Geneva-based organization for nuclear disarmament wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

Switzerland investigates Syrian president's uncle for war crimes
Advertisement

Swiss hunter kills donkeys belonging to French trekking company

Swiss resident dies after running into bonfire at Burning Man festival

Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich

Swiss president condemns Barcelona attacks
Advertisement
4,682 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  2. Swiss police kill Sri Lankan asylum seeker brandishing knives
  3. 'I was very bad in school:' Swiss Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017 winner
  4. Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz
  5. Twenty percent of children in Switzerland are victims of domestic violence, says report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/10
Cheapest place to buy Veg?
09/10
Switzerland love/hatred of our guests
09/10
Are you vaccinated against measles?
09/10
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
09/10
What's your expats opinion on buying vs renting
09/10
Blocking personal information from eAutoIndex
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement