Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 October 2017
11:29 CEST+02:00
The number of people contracting meningitis from tick bites is on the rise in Switzerland, according to the federal health office.
Since the beginning of the year, 214 people have contracted the serious viral illness from a tick bite, the SonntagsZeitung wrote on Sunday. 
 
That’s a higher number than in any of the previous ten years. 
 
Two people have even died from the disease this year. 
 
The increase in tick-borne meningitis cases is worrying the federal health office, which wants people to vaccinate themselves against the disease.
 
Areas in Switzerland that are particularly prone to ticks include eastern Switzerland and the three lakes region around Neuchâtel and the Jura.
 
