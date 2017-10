Photo: Zurich cantonal police

A 53-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday evening when the balcony of a house in Regensdorf fell on top of him.

The accident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, Zurich cantonal police said in a statement.

The man was standing on the porch of the house when the first floor balcony above him broke off and fell down.

He was attended at the scene by paramedics, before being flown to hospital by air ambulance.

Two people who were standing on the balcony at the time were uninjured.

An investigation has been opened to established what caused the balcony to detach from the house.