Switzerland STILL has highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world

The food at IGNIV by Andreas Caminada, St Moritz. Photo: Badrutt's Palace Hotel

Fourteen Swiss restaurants are newly honoured with one Michelin star in the 2018 edition of the famous gastronomic guide, which is published on Friday.

The new additions bring Switzerland’s total number of Michelin-starred restaurants to 118. As last year, that gives it more, per capita, than any other country in the world.

It’s also 40 percent more than ten years ago, the Michelin guide said in a statement.

Einstein Gourmet in St Gallen and Taverne zum Schäfli in Wigoltingen, in the canton of Thurgau, both of which already had one star, are upgraded to two in the 2018 guide.

That brings the total number of two-star establishments to 19.

The guide recognizes 96 Swiss restaurants with one star, 14 of them receiving a star for the first time. Of those, four are in French-speaking Switzerland, eight in the German part and one in Ascona, in Italian-speaking Ticino. The restaurant Torkel in Liechtenstein, included in the Swiss guide, gives the principality its second Michelin-starred restaurant.

“The level of Swiss cooking is still particularly high: Switzerland remains the country with the largest number of starred restaurants per inhabitant,” said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin guides, in a press release

“In less than ten years the quality of its gastronomy has continued to grow, the number of starred restaurants increasing by 40 percent between 2008 and today,” he added.

The 2018 guide also awards 30 additional restaurants the Bib Gourmand – granted to places serving a quality three-course menu for less than 70 francs.

That brings the total number to 153, twice the number ten years ago.

Newly starred: the 14 restaurants receiving their first star are:

The Japanese restaurant, Andermatt (Uri)

IGNIV by Andreas Caminada, St Moritz (Graubünden)

Stiva Veglia, Ilanz/Schnaus (Graubünden) Weiss Kreuz, Malans (Graubünden)

Locanda Barbarossa, Ascona (Ticino)

Löwen – Apriori, Bubikon (Zurich)

Die Rose, Rüschlikon (Zurich)

Rigiblick, Zurich

Tosca, Geneva

La Table du 7, Geneva

Cafe Berra, Monthey-Choëx (Valais)

Regina Montium, Rigi Kaltbad (Lucerne)

Table de Mary, Yverdon-les-Bains/Cheseaux (Vaud)

Torkel (Liechtenstein)