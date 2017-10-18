IN PICS: Why autumn is the best time to be in Switzerland

Here are a few of our favourite Instagram shots showing Switzerland in all its autumn glory.
Golden reflections.
~ Golden reflections ~ I just spent a couple of beautiful sunny days in the mountains of Engadin, Switzerland. The autumn colours there are just amazing this time of year! 💛
Mist makes for moody scenes.
I love the autumn, the many colors and the mist are a dream! What do you like in autumn?
Vivid blue skies and turning leaves create stunning photos in the Valais.
The canton of Graubuenden has some fabulous scenery.
@jonihedinger watching the beauty of val di campo .. 💭 @marcobaeni
The Moiry glacier in the Valais is particularly photogenic in autumn.
With the recent mild weather, it's still a fantastic time for hiking.
The Matterhorn near Zermatt looks amazing in all seasons, but we particularly love its autumn colours.
Autumn's finest. 🍂🍁⛰
The cows are still in the alpine pastures in some places, benefiting from the Indian summer.
Mission accomplished. My spirit is enriched again with a dose of natural beauty oxygen and sunshine.. Ready to face the new week with positive enthusiasm! Remember to get out there in nature.. it's food for the soul... Murren Switzerland the place of a James Bond Film Setting.
It's certainly hard not to feel happy on a train ride like this one over the Bernina pass.
The beautiful Engadin in Graubuenden.
Do you sometimes get to the point, where you think you've seen it all? A little jaded and nothing could really impress you anymore? I've been there often but I was wrong each and every single time... Even if it's about the Swiss mountains, which I've seen a million times, after a day like today I can hardly believe how beautiful our country is! ♡