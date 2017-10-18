IN PICS: Why autumn is the best time to be in Switzerland

Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

Summer's over and it's too early for ski season, but for some people autumn is the best time to be in Switzerland. And judging by these Instagram photos, they're not wrong.

Here are a few of our favourite Instagram shots showing Switzerland in all its autumn glory.

If you're out and about taking photos in Switzerland, tag us on Instagram @thelocalswitzerland for a repost.

Fall is finally here and I absolutely love it! 😍 A shot I took last week

Golden reflections.

Mist makes for moody scenes.

Vivid blue skies and turning leaves create stunning photos in the Valais.

A post shared by CHRISTINE TRAVERS ✨ (@petit_angelus) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

The canton of Graubuenden has some fabulous scenery.

The Moiry glacier in the Valais is particularly photogenic in autumn.

With the recent mild weather, it's still a fantastic time for hiking.

A post shared by @aumpaonil on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

The Matterhorn near Zermatt looks amazing in all seasons, but we particularly love its autumn colours.

The cows are still in the alpine pastures in some places, benefiting from the Indian summer.

It's certainly hard not to feel happy on a train ride like this one over the Bernina pass.

Three nights of terrible sleep, two days of only being able to converse with a single person, one unforgettable, breathtaking, eye watering train ride through the Alps.

The beautiful Engadin in Graubuenden.