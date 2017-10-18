Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICS: Why autumn is the best time to be in Switzerland

Summer's over and it's too early for ski season, but for some people autumn is the best time to be in Switzerland. And judging by these Instagram photos, they're not wrong.

Here are a few of our favourite Instagram shots showing Switzerland in all its autumn glory.

Golden reflections. 

Mist makes for moody scenes.

Vivid blue skies and turning leaves create stunning photos in the Valais.

The canton of Graubuenden has some fabulous scenery. 

The Moiry glacier in the Valais is particularly photogenic in autumn.

With the recent mild weather, it's still a fantastic time for hiking.

 

A post shared by @aumpaonil on

The Matterhorn near Zermatt looks amazing in all seasons, but we particularly love its autumn colours. 

The cows are still in the alpine pastures in some places, benefiting from the Indian summer.

It's certainly hard not to feel happy on a train ride like this one over the Bernina pass.

The beautiful Engadin in Graubuenden.

 

