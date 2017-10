Haute-Nendaz. Photo: Werner Bayer

The body of a woman was found in a rubbish bag dumped in a waste bin in the Valais village of Haute-Nendaz on Sunday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the discovery on the Chemin du Tsampi at around 4pm on Sunday, said Swiss media on Monday.

The police are treating the woman's death as murder and an investigation has been opened.

The formal identification of the victim is currently in process.