Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
aquariumtourism

Share this article

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne
Photo: Sedrik Nemeth
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 October 2017
09:53 CEST+02:00
More than 6,500 people rushed to visit Lausanne’s new attraction, Aquatis, on its opening weekend.
Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium-vivarium opened on Saturday, October 21st, after 15 years in the planning. 
 
The attendance figures “went beyond our hopes. We are very happy,” director Angélique Vallée-Sygut told news agency ATS.
 
Aquatis is the first tourist attraction in Switzerland dedicated to ecosystems and sustainable development. Showcasing freshwater environments across the planet, it aims to “stimulate reflection and a new awareness among visitors of the importance of protecting aquatic environments”, says the aquarium’s website. 
 
Photo: Sedrik Nemeth
 
The aquarium is spread over 3,500m2 and two floors, comprising a permanent exhibition and two temporary exhibition spaces.
 
The first floor is dedicated to Europe, including the Swiss Alps, the Rhône area and the Mediterranean. 
 
Upstairs, visitors can discover freshwater environments from other continents, including the Mekong river, the Amazon, the Congo and African lakes. 
 
Aquatis comprises 46 separate tanks and will, when fully stocked, be home to 10,000 fish and around 100 reptiles and amphibians, of 200 different species.
 
Currently the aquarium is missing around a quarter of its inhabitants, according to La Tribune de Genève
 
Some rare fish are still in quarantine, while others can only be transported in cold weather, said the paper.
 
Located in the Vennes area of Lausanne, the aquarium is part of a complex that also includes a hotel. Building work on the complex started in 2013 and the Aquatis Hotel & Conference Centre opened in 2015. 
 
The aquarium hopes to welcome 450,000 visitors a year.
 
Tickets are 29 francs per adult and 19 francs per child. Children under five go free.
 
Photo: Sedrik Nemeth
 
aquariumtourism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

Related articles

Summer travel: 26 things to do in Switzerland’s 26 cantons

Life on the Röstigraben: Five reasons to visit Biel/Bienne this summer

These are officially the five friendliest hotels in Switzerland

Swiss mountain village bans tourists from taking photos

Easter getaways more popular than ever with Swiss

Moudon named one of Switzerland’s most beautiful villages

Nine top celebrity hotspots in Switzerland

Ticino tourist sector has 'real fears' over effect of burqa ban
Advertisement

More news

Balzac, Rousseau and Shelley to adorn streets of Neuchâtel

Zurich Film Festival returns with focus on women in cinema

Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
Advertisement

Swiss cows miss out again on crown of 'Queen of Mont Blanc' in annual duel

Barry Foundation celebrates bumper crop of St Bernard puppies

Six authors who found inspiration in Switzerland

Switzerland celebrates cultural heritage with open weekend
Advertisement
4,751 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Teenager injures seven in axe attack in Flums
  2. Switzerland’s Givaudan smells success in China
  3. Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne
  4. The spookiest places in Switzerland
  5. WHO chief reverses Mugabe ambassador appointment
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/10
Homes with no driveways or roads by them???
24/10
RAV - regular appointment - what to expect?
24/10
The Swiss Public Transport System
24/10
Declaring at customs
24/10
Breakthrough in origin of DYSLEXIA discovered
24/10
Hello
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement